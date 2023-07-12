The trans model and actor is crowned Miss Netherlands and will compete for Miss Universe





Rikkie Valerie Koll has won the Miss Netherlands crown and will become the second openly transgender woman to compete in the Miss Universe pageant. I DID IT !!!!! Koll, 22, wrote in an Instagramjobafter being crowned in the competition on Saturday 9 July. Yes, I’m trans and I want to share my story, but I’m also Rikkie and that’s what matters to me. I did it in my own strength and enjoyed every moment. Later in the caption, she wrote: Wherever you are in the world, I want to be there for you and be the example that I missed as a little me. She ended her Instagram post by writing, On the way to many more adventures, get @missuniverseready. Very exited!!! Koll, a Dutch-Moluccan model and actress, is from the city of Breda in the south of the Netherlands. She has previously participated in the television series Hollands Next Top Model. This finalist shined throughout the show and also made the biggest step forward in the process, the Miss Netherlands 2023 jury.said about Kollaccording to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. It has a strong story with a clear mission. The jury is convinced that the organization will enjoy working with this young woman. Kolls’ predecessor, Ona Moody, crowned her with a tiara on stage at the AFAS Theater in Leusden, the Netherlands. The Miss Universe pageant began allowing transgender participation in 2012, and thefirst openly transgender womancompeted in 2018. Although no transgender woman has yet won the Miss Universe title, more and more transgender women are starting to enter the preliminary pageants, with Daniela Arroyo Gonzlezready to competefor the Miss Puerto Rico title next month. Koll, who underwent gender affirmation surgery last January, wrote in aInstagram postfollowing the procedure, she changed her name from Rik to Rikkie when she was only eleven years old. Koll now aspires to serve as an advocate and role model for young women and the queer community, she says.finalist page. She hopes to inspire people to embrace their true selves, even in the face of rejection from family and others around them. She also said that although she knows all too well what it is to feel alone, she is stronger than ever in my place today. The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will take place in El Salvador later this year.

