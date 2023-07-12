Studios Seek Federal Mediation Before Deadline – The Hollywood Reporter





The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is asking for help from the federal government in its ongoing negotiations with Hollywood’s biggest union. The group, which negotiates with unions on behalf of studios and streamers, has asked facilitators from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service to intervene in ongoing negotiations with performers’ union SAG-AFTRA. Insiders say the decision follows calls with high-level executives, including Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros.-Discovery chief David Zaslav, Disney Entertainment co-presidents Dana Walden and Alan Bergman and the heads of Paramount and Apple as well as some corporate general councils on Monday night, where executives floated the idea of ​​federal intervention. Facilitators could only be brought in if SAG-AFTRA also requests the federal agency’s assistance in discussions. “Collective bargaining mediation is the voluntary process in which a neutral third party helps workers and management reach agreement on a negotiated collective agreement,” FCMS notes on its website. The Hollywood Reporter has contacted SAG-AFTRA and the FMCS for comment. Variety Was the first to report the news. The move appears to be a last-ditch attempt, with less than 36 hours until the SAG-AFTRA TV/theater contract expires, to salvage and/or extend negotiations before they wrap up at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday. After that, SAG-AFTRA can call a strike against the film and TV companies, given that nearly 98% of the union’s voting members authorized a strike in June. A strike would be a blow to businesses already reeling from the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, which has dramatically reduced the amount of physical production in New York and Los Angeles. With actors and performers leaving work, all union physical production would essentially cease. Promotional campaigns for upcoming projects and the Emmys, in addition to star appearances at film festivals and Comi-Con, would also be at risk. SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP have yet to reach a compromise on several key issues. During this negotiation, SAG-AFTRA prioritized overall compensation increases, overhaul of streaming residuals, and regulations on the use of generative AI, among a host of other key issues. . Studios and streamers, meanwhile, are looking to rein in costs during a global belt-tightening era. During the 2007-2008 writers’ strike, the Writers Guild of America and the AMPTP agreed to bring in federal mediators before the strike even began. Ultimately, the strike ended due to a combination of factors, including an agreement with the Directors Guild of America that helped provide a model for the writers’ pact, and the intervention of various well-known agents and attorneys. connected, who have collectively helped unfreeze labor-management relations. . Overall, federal mediators work primarily to guide talks and iron out disputes, not to decide contract language. FCMS notes on its website, “A mediator has no authority to impose a settlement or determine the terms of the contract.”

