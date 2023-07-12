Tom Cruises Mission: Impossible Director Says Actor Has Revealed Weirdest Story About Himself





Even Tom Cruise can’t believe some of the things he hears about himself. Cruises’ ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1’ director Chris McQuarrie revealed in a new interview with The Times of London that the actor had heard wild rumors about himself, but was happy to demystify them. According to McQuarrie, he asked Cruise when they first met what was “the weirdest story you’ve heard about yourself.” Cruise laughed and said it was the myth that people on set “weren’t allowed to look me in the eye.” TOM CRUISE WANTS ‘MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE’ FILMS TO CONTINUE UNTIL HES 80, FOLLOW HARRISON FORD’S FOOTSTEPS The actor and director’s first time working together was 2008’s “Valkyrie,” and McQuarrie directed Cruise in the last three “Mission: Impossible” movies, as well as produced “Top Gun: Maverick.” Simon Pegg, who joined the “Mission: Impossible” franchise in 2006’s “Mission: Impossible III” agreed that the stories surrounding Cruise are overblown. “I was able to work my way through all the bizarre mythology surrounding it,” Pegg told the outlet. “On the one hand, it’s Tom Cruise, this enigmatic movie star that everyone wants to talk about. And on the other, it’s just a guy. I like to be normal with him.” Pegg also praised Cruises’ dedication to stunt work, which saw him leap off cliffs for dozens of takes. “With special effects, you know something is contrived, it takes away some tension. So Tom pushes things to the limit, to the point of risking his life,” he said. Hayley Atwell added that Cruise isn’t “a snob,” both personally and with the action movies he’s made in recent years. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “He doesn’t want to make movies now to punish an audience,” Atwell said. “He doesn’t want movies with the message that if you don’t understand that, you’re not smart. I can tell when I watch movies that the director did it for himself. I don’t feel involved or I think, Am I stupid? Toms not a snob.” Atwell has also been the subject of dating rumors with Cruise, and in a recent interview with The Independent, she revealed the 61-year-old has allayed her worries. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “When I told him about it, he said, ‘You know exactly who you are. You know what you’re talking about. And that’s the only thing that matters. It doesn’t matter what people think of you, if you’re have integrity with yourself, if you know your value system,” she said. “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” hits theaters July 12.

