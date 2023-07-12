SHOW! Tesla fully self-driving beta drives from Torrance to West Hollywood

A YouTube video posted by Whole Mars Catalog shows a fully autonomous Beta 11.4.4 Tesla driving for an hour through Los Angeles, from Torrance to West Hollywood without any human intervention of any kind. The video shows a man sitting behind the wheel with his feet and hands free, the tesla driving up La Cienega to San Vicente Boulevard, past Santa Monica Boulevard, turning west onto Cynthia Street and north onto La rue Larrabee, before stopping south of Sunset Boulevard.

According to Tesla, Autopilot is an advanced driver assistance system that improves driving safety and convenience. When used correctly, Autopilot reduces your overall workload as a driver. Every new Tesla vehicle is equipped with eight external cameras and powerful vision processing to provide an additional layer of security. All vehicles built for the North American market now use our camera-based Tesla Vision to provide autopilot functionality, rather than radar.

Automatic pilot comes standard on every new Tesla. For owners who took delivery of their car without Autopilot, several packages are available for purchase, depending on when your car was built: Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot, and Full Self-Driving Capability.

Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability are intended for use with a fully attentive driver who has their hands on the wheel and is ready to take over at a moment’s notice. Although these features are designed to improve over time, the currently enabled features do not make the vehicle self-driving.

