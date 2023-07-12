DWTS fans are convinced the Hollywood actor and his wife are both joining the show’s new season after spotting a ‘clue’

DANCING With the Stars fans have shared their suspicions that Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome will be joining the show.

The Twilight actor, 31, and his partner, 26, sent the rumor mill into overdrive when they performed a dance routine with DWTS stars Jenna Johnson and husband Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

5 Dancing With the Stars fans are convinced that Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome will join the show Credit: Getty

5 The duo danced with DWTS stars Jenna Johnson and husband Valentin Chmerkovskiy on TikTok last week Credit: TikTok/taysqueezeslemons

Taylor and his wife had the couple on their podcast, The Squeeze, earlier this week.

And when the two couples joined, they couldn’t resist performing a synchronized dance together on TikTok.

The clip showed Taylor and his wife attempting to copy Jenna and Valentin’s fluid movements.

It ended with the couples standing next to each other and nurse Taylor and Jenna giving each other a high-five.

The actor shared the clip on TikTok and wrote, “DWTS legends join the Taylors for a conversation about mental health, relationships, parenting & more!”

A DWTS fan shared the video on a Reddit thread and wrote, “Taylor Lautner and his wife on DWTS?”

Another posted: “I might see Taylor Lautner on DWTS. I think he would do just fine!”

A third added: “The little I’ve seen and heard about Mr Taylor Lautner although he says he doesn’t dance he looks super lovely so I’d be willing to watch him for a few weeks at least lol.”

Another user speculated, “Taylor Lautner has been making a comeback, sort of the last two months, so I could see him being offered a spot on DWTS.

“Especially since he’s now hanging out with DWTS alumni.”

NEW SEASON

The only star confirmed so far to join Season 32 is Ariana Madix.

The Vanderpump Rules star was previously speculated to be a potential contestant after the show’s host Derek Hough was pictured standing in Ariana’s sandwich shop, Something About Her.

The rumor was confirmed on Good Morning America last week.

Journalist Lara Spencer told viewers: “A big announcement. An exciting announcement thanks to our friends at Dancing With the Stars.

“We are thrilled to be able to reveal the first contestant of the upcoming season, oh number 32. Are you ready? Here it is,” she said.

The camera then cut to Derek standing inside Ariana’s new restaurant, co-owned by Katie Maloney.

He revealed, “This season on Dancing With the Stars, we’re going absolutely crazy. Crazy about Madix.”

Ariana, 38, then appeared in frame next to the professional dancer to say, “That’s right! I’m Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, and I’ll be joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars this season.”

The DWTS host continued, “That’s right, say goodbye to drama and hello to the dance floor.”

The duo then looked at each other and chanted simultaneously: “Let’s dance!” before breaking down their moves and chest pumping, giving the camera a serious look.

FRESH CAST

DWTS will have an all-new cast following the retirement and death of legendary judge Len Goodman and former host Tyra Banks leaving the show.

The US Sun exclusively revealed that the show’s executives are in desperate need of a ratings return.

A source said last month: Without being cruel to Tyra Banks, [the upcoming season] will feel like a fresh start for ABC viewers.

Alfonso Ribeiro and co-host Julianne Hough are beloved by fans and have deep ties to the show.”

The insider shared: “There is an air of optimism that the ratings can really rise.

It was no secret that there were significant backlash about Tyra online every week.”

Tyra, 49, co-hosted with Alfonso, 51, on season 31, and Disney+ announced that Julianne, 34, will take over for Tyraon on March 20, 2023.

5 Fans think the couple would be a good fit for the show Credit: TikTok/taysqueezeslemons

5 Ariana Madix will appear in the new season Credit: Getty