Entertainment
DWTS fans are convinced the Hollywood actor and his wife are both joining the show’s new season after spotting a ‘clue’
DANCING With the Stars fans have shared their suspicions that Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome will be joining the show.
The Twilight actor, 31, and his partner, 26, sent the rumor mill into overdrive when they performed a dance routine with DWTS stars Jenna Johnson and husband Valentin Chmerkovskiy.
Taylor and his wife had the couple on their podcast, The Squeeze, earlier this week.
And when the two couples joined, they couldn’t resist performing a synchronized dance together on TikTok.
The clip showed Taylor and his wife attempting to copy Jenna and Valentin’s fluid movements.
It ended with the couples standing next to each other and nurse Taylor and Jenna giving each other a high-five.
The actor shared the clip on TikTok and wrote, “DWTS legends join the Taylors for a conversation about mental health, relationships, parenting & more!”
A DWTS fan shared the video on a Reddit thread and wrote, “Taylor Lautner and his wife on DWTS?”
Another posted: “I might see Taylor Lautner on DWTS. I think he would do just fine!”
A third added: “The little I’ve seen and heard about Mr Taylor Lautner although he says he doesn’t dance he looks super lovely so I’d be willing to watch him for a few weeks at least lol.”
Most read in Entertainment
Another user speculated, “Taylor Lautner has been making a comeback, sort of the last two months, so I could see him being offered a spot on DWTS.
“Especially since he’s now hanging out with DWTS alumni.”
NEW SEASON
The only star confirmed so far to join Season 32 is Ariana Madix.
The Vanderpump Rules star was previously speculated to be a potential contestant after the show’s host Derek Hough was pictured standing in Ariana’s sandwich shop, Something About Her.
The rumor was confirmed on Good Morning America last week.
Journalist Lara Spencer told viewers: “A big announcement. An exciting announcement thanks to our friends at Dancing With the Stars.
“We are thrilled to be able to reveal the first contestant of the upcoming season, oh number 32. Are you ready? Here it is,” she said.
The camera then cut to Derek standing inside Ariana’s new restaurant, co-owned by Katie Maloney.
He revealed, “This season on Dancing With the Stars, we’re going absolutely crazy. Crazy about Madix.”
Ariana, 38, then appeared in frame next to the professional dancer to say, “That’s right! I’m Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, and I’ll be joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars this season.”
The DWTS host continued, “That’s right, say goodbye to drama and hello to the dance floor.”
The duo then looked at each other and chanted simultaneously: “Let’s dance!” before breaking down their moves and chest pumping, giving the camera a serious look.
FRESH CAST
DWTS will have an all-new cast following the retirement and death of legendary judge Len Goodman and former host Tyra Banks leaving the show.
The US Sun exclusively revealed that the show’s executives are in desperate need of a ratings return.
A source said last month: Without being cruel to Tyra Banks, [the upcoming season] will feel like a fresh start for ABC viewers.
Alfonso Ribeiro and co-host Julianne Hough are beloved by fans and have deep ties to the show.”
The insider shared: “There is an air of optimism that the ratings can really rise.
It was no secret that there were significant backlash about Tyra online every week.”
Tyra, 49, co-hosted with Alfonso, 51, on season 31, and Disney+ announced that Julianne, 34, will take over for Tyraon on March 20, 2023.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8572925/dwts-taylor-lautner-joining-show-new-season-clue/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Narrator: Revitalizing cities: Part 2 of post-Brexit fiscal reforms in the UK
- DWTS fans are convinced the Hollywood actor and his wife are both joining the show’s new season after spotting a ‘clue’
- FTC Court Ruling Clears Way for Microsoft to Acquire Activision
- San Mateo County is earmarking about $475,000 for earthquake preparedness
- A strange question for the president remains unanswered
- Trump suggests Hunter Biden be put to death – Rolling Stone
- WTEN Reporter Anya Tucker Leaving Station, News, Station Announces
- Influence of seam angle on boundary layer profile of a cricket ball
- Amazon Prime Day 2023 Celebrity Favorite Brand Deals
- Hackers Exploit Windows Driver Signature Enforcement Loophole to Persist Malware
- SHOW! Tesla fully self-driving beta drives from Torrance to West Hollywood
- Using patient-reported outcomes to measure frailty in patients with multiple myeloma