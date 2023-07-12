14 Angolan giraffes were sent to Angola, where they were extinctExBulletin







. Casey Crafford / Courtesy of African Parks

Casey Crafford / Courtesy of African Parks Fourteen Angolan giraffes enter a truck … then travel more than 800 miles to their historic homeland, where they had been locally extinct for decades. The migrant giraffes drove unsedated for more than 36 hours this week from Namibia to their new home in Iona National Park, Angola. Who are they? These 14 juvenile giraffes come from a private game farm in Namibia. At about 2-3 years old, they are about 3.5 meters tall. (It’s about 11 1/2 feet tall.)

The size of giraffes and their plant-based diet mean that they play an important role in managing the ecological balance and pollinating trees and shrubs.

Giraffe populations in general are declining due to “habitat loss, poaching and other human-induced factors” according to African parks. What is the problem ? It is a logistical feat that has been going on for years to organize the transfer of animals of this size. Once parked, they had to be loaded into a specially designed truck and then very carefully driven across national borders to their final home, not to mention the politics involved in securing government support and necessary permits for the business. .

This is a step towards restoring biodiversity in the parks. Thirty years of civil war in the region have taken their toll, so the return of these giraffes is also symbolic of recovery.

The Giraffe Conservation Foundation estimates an Africa-wide population of around 117,000 giraffes. It’s one giraffe for every four elephants, for context. With proper protection by national parks, hopefully that number will increase. What are people saying? Stephanie Fennessy, executive director of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, spoke to NPR’s Adrian Florido about the initiative. On what happened to giraffes in Angola: They lived in Angola, Namibia, Botswana and parts of Zambia. But during the civil unrest and civil war in Angola, giraffes are very easy animals to poach, and they contain a lot of meat. So they were really war fodder and disappeared during the civil unrest in the country. On the importance of bringing these giraffes back to their home territory: I mean obviously any animal is important for biodiversity and for conservation and to have the right mix of animals in the country. So giraffes shape the landscape, they are pollinators, so they are an important part of the ecosystem. But it is also obviously a prestigious project. I mean, Angola without the Angolan giraffes seems a bit ridiculous, doesn’t it? To release them in their new habitat: It’s always amazing to see giraffes taking their first steps in a new environment, where they have been locally extinct for a long time. I mean, it’s really moving. Obviously, the move was very stressful years. We started two years ago with feasibility studies. So when it finally happens, it’s just a big relief and you’re euphoric. It’s really very exciting. And yes, the giraffes are doing well. We’ve tagged most of them with the GPS satellite tracker, so I can sit here in my office now and watch where they go and they just explore their new habitat and find their bearings. And now ? Now that Angola is at peace again, conservationists hope the move is just the start of efforts to reintroduce wildlife here and other African parks. These 14 giraffes will need to be watched to ensure they thrive, but discussions are underway to bring other animals into the park. “Fourteen years is a good start,” says Fennessy. “But to really have a feasible satellite population, it would probably help to bring in some more. But let’s see how those play out first and then be taken from there.” Learn more:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/07/11/1187035189/for-the-first-time-in-decades-angolan-giraffes-now-populate-a-park-in-angola The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos