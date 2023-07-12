Entertainment
Developer LG plans entertainment and retail project in Deerfield
Details of what LG is planning for the property are unclear; the site includes five empty office buildings totaling 575,000 square feet along the south side of Lake Cook Road. But Deerfield’s board recently offered a clue as to what might be in the works. On July 5, council approved the creation of a new “limited entertainment and retail precinct” for an area that includes the Lake Cook Road property. The new zoning defines a range of retail, restaurant and entertainment uses that could be permitted there, pending approval from the Village Plan Commission and Council.
Included in the list: sports-themed entertainment such as “golf driving ranges with animation”, mini-golf, skating rinks and bowling alleys; restaurants without drive-thru; restaurants with shows, a microbrewery, a comedy club and a virtual reality establishment. A multi-family residential development could also be part of a mixed-use project.
A spokesperson for LG declined to comment, but a source familiar with the group’s plan said its vision aligns with the new zoning district.
Deerfield Village Assistant Manager Andrew Lichterman said the village had not received any formal proposals for the site, but established the new zoning district to signal to developers the types of uses they would like to see if the property is not relaunched as an office campus.
“It’s a proactive approach to enabling the redevelopment of this site,” said Lichterman, who stressed that any proposal to redevelop the property with any of the new entertainment or retail uses would have to go through a process. public hearing and win the support of the village plan commission and the board.
LG’s deal to buy the former Walgreens buildings is a high-profile example of developers considering new uses for empty, dated office campuses in the wake of a remote work movement fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies slashing office space have pushed office vacancy rates to an all-time high and depressed office property values, prompting some proposals to turn office buildings into something else. Warehouse developers have been among the most popular suitors, including in Deerfield, where Chicago-based Bridge Industrial wants to redevelop Baxter International’s headquarters campus into an industrial park.
LG would take a different approach with retail and entertainment uses, betting it could create a new destination on a property that’s been largely dormant for years.
Walgreens leases the buildings until August but no longer occupies them. The drugstore giant sold the buildings in 2013 to San Diego-based Realty Income in an $85 million sale-leaseback deal. The buildings are now owned by Phoenix-based Orion Office REIT, which spun off from Realty Income in 2021.
Orion revealed in May that it had reached an agreement to sell the Walgreens buildings and two other unrelated properties for a total of $41 million. LG’s pending purchase price is unclear, and a spokesperson for Orion did not respond to a request for comment.
LG wouldn’t be the first local developer to turn an outdated office building into a mixed-use entertainment project. A firm led by Chicago-based UrbanStreet Group has undertaken a massive redevelopment of the former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg into a 225-acre mixed-use campus that includes luxury apartments and a Topgolf driving range.
The buildings that LG is under contract to purchase are separate from Walgreens’ current headquarters, which is just west of the property on Wilmot Road. The future of this 40-plus-acre headquarters property, where Walgreens has been based since 1975, is also in question. With the rise of remote work reshaping its workspace needs, Walgreens revealed earlier this year that it plans to sell about two-thirds of its headquarters campus and consolidate workers in the remaining portion. The company also has a large downtown office in the redeveloped former post office.
The Lake Cook Road buildings were built in stages from 1976 to 1984, according to a flyer from CBRE, which began marketing the property for sale last year. The site is one of the few Deerfield properties located in Cook County.
LG is best known for its residential projects, where it has been particularly active over the past two years. Last year, the company opened a 363-apartment building at 210 N. Aberdeen St. in the Fulton Market District, part of a larger residential plan it has proposed for the trendy area. Among other projects, LG is also developing a 227-unit apartment complex in River North and recently began construction on a 747-unit, $300 million apartment building that will be one of the largest apartment buildings in downtown. city of Phoenix.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chicagobusiness.com/commercial-real-estate/developer-lg-plans-deerfield-entertainment-retail-project
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nusantara, the new gateway for Malaysian-Indonesian regional cooperation
- Developer LG plans entertainment and retail project in Deerfield
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Google has quietly canceled plans for an AI-powered chatbot app for Generation Z
- Xi takes another step in open economy
- US military police locate missing 14-year-old girl in barracks on Marine Corps base in California
- 14 Angolan giraffes were sent to Angola, where they were extinctExBulletin
- Georgia Tech Host Christopher Eubanks Wimbledon Watch Party Men’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Every Summer Dress From The Amazon Prime Day Sale I’m Buying For The Holidays
- Drive transformation with digital innovation and technology
- Why does Vindman support the decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine?
- Sweden is set to join Nato – will Ukraine be next?