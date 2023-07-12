Developer LG plans entertainment and retail project in Deerfield

Details of what LG is planning for the property are unclear; the site includes five empty office buildings totaling 575,000 square feet along the south side of Lake Cook Road. But Deerfield’s board recently offered a clue as to what might be in the works. On July 5, council approved the creation of a new “limited entertainment and retail precinct” for an area that includes the Lake Cook Road property. The new zoning defines a range of retail, restaurant and entertainment uses that could be permitted there, pending approval from the Village Plan Commission and Council.

Included in the list: sports-themed entertainment such as “golf driving ranges with animation”, mini-golf, skating rinks and bowling alleys; restaurants without drive-thru; restaurants with shows, a microbrewery, a comedy club and a virtual reality establishment. A multi-family residential development could also be part of a mixed-use project.

A spokesperson for LG declined to comment, but a source familiar with the group’s plan said its vision aligns with the new zoning district.

Deerfield Village Assistant Manager Andrew Lichterman said the village had not received any formal proposals for the site, but established the new zoning district to signal to developers the types of uses they would like to see if the property is not relaunched as an office campus.

“It’s a proactive approach to enabling the redevelopment of this site,” said Lichterman, who stressed that any proposal to redevelop the property with any of the new entertainment or retail uses would have to go through a process. public hearing and win the support of the village plan commission and the board.

LG’s deal to buy the former Walgreens buildings is a high-profile example of developers considering new uses for empty, dated office campuses in the wake of a remote work movement fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies slashing office space have pushed office vacancy rates to an all-time high and depressed office property values, prompting some proposals to turn office buildings into something else. Warehouse developers have been among the most popular suitors, including in Deerfield, where Chicago-based Bridge Industrial wants to redevelop Baxter International’s headquarters campus into an industrial park.

LG would take a different approach with retail and entertainment uses, betting it could create a new destination on a property that’s been largely dormant for years.

Walgreens leases the buildings until August but no longer occupies them. The drugstore giant sold the buildings in 2013 to San Diego-based Realty Income in an $85 million sale-leaseback deal. The buildings are now owned by Phoenix-based Orion Office REIT, which spun off from Realty Income in 2021.

Orion revealed in May that it had reached an agreement to sell the Walgreens buildings and two other unrelated properties for a total of $41 million. LG’s pending purchase price is unclear, and a spokesperson for Orion did not respond to a request for comment.

LG wouldn’t be the first local developer to turn an outdated office building into a mixed-use entertainment project. A firm led by Chicago-based UrbanStreet Group has undertaken a massive redevelopment of the former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg into a 225-acre mixed-use campus that includes luxury apartments and a Topgolf driving range.

The buildings that LG is under contract to purchase are separate from Walgreens’ current headquarters, which is just west of the property on Wilmot Road. The future of this 40-plus-acre headquarters property, where Walgreens has been based since 1975, is also in question. With the rise of remote work reshaping its workspace needs, Walgreens revealed earlier this year that it plans to sell about two-thirds of its headquarters campus and consolidate workers in the remaining portion. The company also has a large downtown office in the redeveloped former post office.

The Lake Cook Road buildings were built in stages from 1976 to 1984, according to a flyer from CBRE, which began marketing the property for sale last year. The site is one of the few Deerfield properties located in Cook County.

LG is best known for its residential projects, where it has been particularly active over the past two years. Last year, the company opened a 363-apartment building at 210 N. Aberdeen St. in the Fulton Market District, part of a larger residential plan it has proposed for the trendy area. Among other projects, LG is also developing a 227-unit apartment complex in River North and recently began construction on a 747-unit, $300 million apartment building that will be one of the largest apartment buildings in downtown. city ​​of Phoenix.