The busy former actor is now a retired teacher and KY businessman





You never know what you’ll find if you dig deep enough into YouTube. The Google-run platform is nearly 20 years old, so it’s unclear how many videos are on it. Dig deep on YouTube and Kentucky stories might emerge And don’t think for a second that you can’t find something obscure. I do it all the time, and such a viewing experience led me to this story. I came across an episode of an old anthology series called love, american style. It aired on ABC from 1969 to 1974. We watched them when I was a little kid, although it’s practically UNwatchable now, other than as a time capsule of what was considered “bold” television there. is 50 years old. If I hadn’t kept track of the episode I clicked on, I wouldn’t have written this. For reference, this is it (fast forward to 8:44 where the point of this story begins): Listen, I’m not kidding. There was an audience for it at the time; I’m sure there wouldn’t be any by now. Posts of old episodes like this, in my opinion, just satisfy a nostalgia craving and not much else. Busy former actor ditched him for academia Anyway, the second half of the episode story above featured a cast of actors I didn’t recognize, so I researched each of them. This is where I discovered the actor Michel Burne. It was vaguely familiar to me, and after browsing his credits, I knew why. He had done so many guest photos, his face was in my memory bank, even though his name was not. And VERY early on, he was interviewed by an icon on an iconic TV series: If you visit the “michsylvan” YouTube page, you will find a playlist of 69 videos featuring Michael Burns. “Michsylvan” is obviously a huge fan. And now this busy former actor is retired and lives in Kentucky But I wonder if “michsylvan” knows what FORMER actor Michael Burns has been up to in recent years – and I mean going all the way back to 1980. That’s when ACTOR Michael Burns became PROFESSOR Michael Burns at Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts, where he taught history until his retirement in 2002 with the designation of “professor emeritus”. Burns is also a published author. And since retiring, he and his wife Elizabeth have been living in Danville KY where they keep themselves very busy. They restored the Domaine Cambus-Kenneth and have successfully bred Thoroughbreds to the tune of over $274,000 in annual income. So if you’re ever in Danville and meet Professor Michael Burns, ask him when Dick Clark interviewed him when he was a teenager. Or tell him about his appearances in Love, American Style or Wagon Train. I would like to know if this actually happens to him. I bet you didn’t know these celebrities were Kentucky Colonels

