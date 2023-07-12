Impossible 7′ COVID Delays, Box Office – The Hollywood Reporter





Monday evening, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 held its New York premiere for throngs of maskless fans, with reporters huddled shoulder-to-shoulder on a long, winding red carpet. It was a far cry from social distancing requirements at the height of the pandemic, when the seventh Impossible mission the movie was running. The Tom Cruise star has faced multiple setbacks caused by COVID-19 during his multi-year shoot. Filming was halted at least five times due to the pandemic, with Cruise and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie eventually contracting the disease, and audio of Cruise insisting the crew adhere to COVID restrictions went viral. So, with the movie finally slated to hit theaters on Wednesday, Cruise said The Hollywood Reporter On Monday night, it was “incredible” that he and the team behind the film were able to overcome these challenges and share the film with an audience. “We talked about it. We dreamed of it. It’s very, very special,” Cruise said. “On Top Gun: Maverick they kept pushing the film and pushing the film, and for [McQuarrie] and me, it’s such an ambitious film. And it was a very difficult film to produce, and then everything happened, and it was even more difficult. So to have that answer… is very, very special. Dead Reckoning came out after a number of box office underperforming summer tent poles, including The flash, elemental And IndianaJones. The last Impossible mission The title was following in late June to launch with a franchise of $65 million or more in North America, and movie chains are likely hoping it lives up to and even exceeds those expectations. But Cruise, a vocal champion of the big-screen experience, doesn’t care about ticket sales just yet. When asked if he felt pressure for his latest film to succeed at the box office, he said THR, “I’m just going to make the best movies that I can make, and I want them all to do well, and I want all the other movies to do well.” He added, “I think about a film in terms of quality and longevity, I invest everything in it. So really, my job is just to try to make the best movie possible to entertain audiences for that particular genre. Cruise has previously shared his excitement for IndianaJones, Barbie And Oppenheimerboth opening the following week Dead Reckoningon July 21, saying he planned to see all of those movies in theaters.

