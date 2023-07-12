Schmigadoon!, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Ashley Park, No longer nominated by Hollywood Critics Association Awards





Price Schmidadon!Grease: The Rise of the Pink LadiesAshley Park, No Longer Nominated by Hollywood Critics Association Awards The ceremony will take place on January 8 in Beverly Hills, California.

Awards season has started again! The Hollywood Critics Association Awards announced the nominations for this year’s Television Awards on July 11, and theater fans are sure to be thrilled. Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series for her work on the musical comedy series Schmidadon!a category she shares with other theater favorites, including Ashley Park for Emily in ParisHannah Waddingham for Ted Lassoand Rachel Bloom for Restart. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies received a nomination for Best Streaming Comedy Series, as did Only murders in the building And The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, who are both Broadway stars. Speaking of Maisel, the final season of the beloved comedy series has been well-received, with star fresh off the Broadway stage Rachel Brosnahan picking up a nomination for Best Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series, Tony winner Tony Shalhoub receiving a nod for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series and Alex Borstein slipping into the Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series category. The show itself also received nominations for Best Writing in a Streaming Comedy Series and Best Directing in a Streaming Comedy Series. Boobs up! Only murders in the building racked up a stack of equally impressive nominations for its second season, including the aforementioned Best Streaming Comedy Series nod, Best Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series nominations for Steve Martin and Best Actress Martin Short. in a Streaming Comedy Series for Selena Gomez, and nominations for Best Writing in a Streaming Comedy Series and Best Direction in a Streaming Comedy Series. Christina Applegate and Tatiana Maslany both received Best Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series nominations, James Marsden received two nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series for his work in dead to me And Legal DepartmentPatrick Stewart received a Best Actor in a Streaming Drama Series nomination for his work on picardand Helen Mirren was nominated for Best Actress in a Streaming Drama Series in honor of her work on 1923. Bradley Whitford and Brent Spiner will face off for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Drama Series, Daniel Radcliffe received a nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Streaming Movie for his work on Bizarre: the story of Al Yankovicand Annaleigh Ashford and Ashley Park are competing for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Streaming Movie, making Park the ceremony’s second nomination, this time for her work on Beef. The HCA Awards will take place on January 8 in Beverly Hills, California. For the full list of nominees, visit HollywoodCriticsAssociation.com.

