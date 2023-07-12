James Gunn Announces New Green Lantern Actor For DC Reboot





James Gunn has revealed that one of his longtime collaborators will appear as Green Lantern in his upcoming DC reboot. Gunn, DC Studios’ newly appointed co-CEO with film producer Peter Safran, is preparing his reimagined DCU, something that will kick off in 2025 with Superman: Legacy. In recent weeks, fans have started learning more about Superman: Legacy with the first hints of its super-powered casting with announcements of David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as the film’s Clark Kent and Lois Lane. But surely, the film’s two stars were just the start of a much bigger ensemble headed toward the DCU epic. Nathan Fillion is a Green Lantern Nathan Fillion As revealed by vanity loungeNathan Fillion was cast as Green Lantern in James Gunn Superman: Legacy. THE Firefly The actor will play the Green Lantern known as Guy Gardner in the film. While fans may mostly know Hal Jordan and John Stewart as humans for wearing the Green Lantern ring, Garnder is a less heroic version of the hero, likely to bring a bit of goofy comedy to the James Gunn. Superman movie. Fillion has collaborated with Gunn many times throughout his career, including on DC’s The Suicide Squad (in which his character TDK died within the first few minutes) and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There is currently a Green Lantern Max series on Gunn’s new DC slate, titled Lanterns; however, there is no indication that Fillion will resume his Superman role for this project. What Fillion’s Casting Means for Superman: Legacy At Nathan Fillion, Superman: Legacy gets someone James Gunn knows very well and can keep up with some of the creative antics the filmmaker is known for. Some may wonder why Guy Gardner is the first Green Lantern audience to see after the character was absent from the big screen for over 12 years. But he may actually be the perfect version of the hero to reintroduce audiences to the concept of the Lantern Corps. When Gunn casts most of these character actors, such as Fillion, it’s usually in a smaller cameo capacity. That could mean Fillion’s Guy Gardner could pop up in the movie for some fun comedic bits, teasing the larger superpowered universe that exists in this newly rebooted DCU without distracting David Corenswet. Steel man. Like Gunn said, it’s finally “Superman’s Journey” and while another hero or two may be in the film, everything will come back and run through it. Moreover, with the Lanterns series on the horizon, surely the filmmaker wouldn’t want to say too much on the Green Lantern front before then.

