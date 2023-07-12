I Did My PhD In Hollywood Action Movies, Here’s Why Mission: Impossible Is The Best | Impossible mission

Everyone knows Leo Tolstoy’s line on unhappy families, but few know his lesser-known first draft: Every crazy doctoral student goes crazy in their own way.

In my case, that involved watching about 15 different Hollywood action movies over and over; in the last fortnight before submission, I had the same movies playing in a separate tab as I wrote, like background music. A major aspect of my PhD (explaining my exact thesis would take longer than this particular assignment briefing has time) was exploring the various ways in which Hollywood action movies convey emotion through spectacle. Among the movies I watched and re-watched were the Mission: Impossible films, which ended up being perhaps the key to my key works because no other Hollywood franchise does action or emotion better.

What sets the Mission: Impossible series apart from other action franchises is that behind the explosions and during them is a very human story about connection. IMF agent Ethan Hunt may be one of the world’s greatest spies, but he’s also a man whose job makes it difficult to maintain a relationship. Tom Cruises’ performance as the Hunt is largely characterized by his stunts, but the Mission: Impossible films are also, at their heart, something closer to domestic drama.

It’s sometimes overt: in John Woos’ gloriously melodramatic (and wildly underrated) Mission: Impossible II, many tears are shed over the enigmatic thief Nyah (Thandiwe Newton, with whom it’s utterly believable to take five seconds to fall completely in love). In JJ Abrams, course-corrector Mission: Impossible III (2006), Ethans’ attempts to enjoy married life are negated by the usual challenges (biological warfare, Philip Seymour Hoffman).

Cruise and McQuarries’ symbiotic creative relationship has revitalized the action, doing away with brain-numbing CGI and defying physics in favor of old-school filmmaking.

Action movies are often about finding a chosen family and Mission: Impossible is no different: Ethan’s fellow IMF operatives Luther (Ving Rhames) and Benji (Simon Pegg) are not just his colleagues, but his friends. The tension between his will to protect them and his desire to save the world is now pushed to the breaking point. And Ethan meets his match in the form of MI6 agent Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) in the fifth Rogue Nation movie (2015). Their cute encounter kicking into a room full of terrorists is one for the ages. Their relationship deepened from a Howard Hawks-esque screwed-up hug to something more complex: a true meeting of equals.

Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) in Mission: Impossible Fallout. Photo: Paramount Pictures/Allstar

Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible movies (Rogue Nation, Fallout, and Dead Reckoning Part One, so far) have garnered critical acclaim and box office glory. Cruise and McQuarries’ symbiotic creative relationship has revitalized the action, doing away with the numbing, physics-defying CGI seen in many blockbusters in favor of old-school filmmaking: attach a large star to a fast moving object and praying not to capture a movie snuff.

But the ongoing Cruise-McQuarrie collaboration also stands out for its focus on the emotional stakes of Ethan and his crew’s adventures. Key to this is the generosity of its stars to share the limelight. It feels like he won’t rest until the franchise is taken over by women, making the series an outlier in a male setting. (In comparison, the female stars of Fast and Furious have expressed their frustration about their characters being sidelined.) These women are complex and morally ambiguous, more like Joan Crawfords Vienna in Nicholas Rays Johnny Guitar than any of 21st century action’s interchangeable girlfriends. The camp load of Vanessa Kirby’s arms dealer, White Widow, crossed with conscious pain; or Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieffs’ debut spin in Dead Reckoning Part One, delivering performances so captivating that I now regret not pushing my submission date back a month.

Tom Cruise and Vanessa Kirby in Dead Reckoning. Photography: FlixPix/Alamy

Over the past four years, I’ve seen more Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby than some of my family members. When I sat at my desk each morning, I felt like I was preparing for another day with particularly loved colleagues. And as I reached the finish line, a carrot hung down: a new Mission: Impossible movie, premiering moments after I had to submit.