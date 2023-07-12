AI-Generated Audio Line Leads To Persona 5 Voice Actor Deleting Twitter Account





Computers are back, making our lives easier while creating moral dilemmas faster than we can (ironically) process them. 2023, it seems, is the year we fight the rise of AI, as evidenced by the ongoing Writer’s Guild of America strike, and now the voice acting community is getting finds itself at a digital crossroads. Erica Lindbeck portrays the English voice of fan-favorite character Futaba Sakura in Persona 5 (and will reprise the role in Tactica), as well as dozens of others in games and anime. A video surfaced online earlier this week in which an AI-generated representation of Futaba’s (Lindbeck) voice sings Bo Burnham’s dark little ditty, “Welcome to the Internet.” Lindbeck requested that the video be removed, and the original poster kindly agreed, removing it from YouTube. This being the internet, however, dozens of other accounts reposted it. Then Lindbeck, for her reasonable request, was harassed by other Twitter users to such an extent that she eventually closed her account entirely. Josh Keaton, AKA Spectacular Spider-Man and MGS3 Revolver Ocelot, were pretty quick on the draw, hitting back at a since-deleted repost with the zinger below. This was seconded by Yuri Lowenthal, another Spider-Man PlayStation fan you know well, who’s also been in pretty much ever. Jennifer Hale and David Hayter recently took a tough stance on the overall situation in comments made to Eurogamer. Detached. https://t.co/ZxOmLW2tST— Yuri Lowenthal (@YuriLowenthal) July 8, 2023 The meeting of AI and art was always going to be messy, and we don’t claim to understand all of its implications, who gets what, and where it ultimately goes. However, creatives and heavy hitters in the audio community see the situation quite clearly and were happy to get in on it. We won’t link to the video that started it all, but we saw it floating around and have to say it’s pretty compelling. Harmless enough in this case, but it’s still early days, and looks like something the industry will have to grapple with moving forward. Sound off in the comments section below.

