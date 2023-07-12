Tom Holland | I was a slave to alcohol”: the British actor tells his journey to abstinence





7 hours Film star Tom Holland said being sober was the best thing he ever did, after realizing he had become a slave to alcohol. speak for the podcast On purpose with Jay Shetty, the star said his sobriety journey started with a very, very drunk Christmas last year. According to him, after deciding that he was going to abstain from alcohol during the month of January, the only thing he could think of was a drink. It scared me. I said to myself: I may have a little problem with alcohol. This realization prompted him to extend his no-drinking rule for another month, but he struggled to resist the booze culture. He felt like he couldn’t be social, Holland said. I felt like I couldn’t go to the bar and have a lemon soda. I couldn’t go out to dinner. it was very expensive for me. I just thought: why? why am I a slave to this drink? why am I so obsessed with the idea of ​​drinking? Shocked, he set himself the goal of going six months without drinking, and on his 27th birthday on June 1, he realized he had turned a corner. At that time, he said, it was happier than ever. image sources, Getty Images Legend, The London actor made his film debut in the 2012 film ‘The Impossible’. Profits The star listed some of the benefits she’s felt since quitting drinking. I could sleep better. He could handle problems better, he said. Things that weren’t right on set, that would normally bother me, I could accept without a problem. I had a lot more clarity of mind. I felt healthier, fitter. I am happy to say: he was definitely addicted to alcohol. I don’t deny it at all. The Spider-Man star added that abstinence had side effects. He distanced himself from the rugby community because it’s all about how much alcohol you can drink. And he also inspired his mother to stay sober. He adores. It was amazing, he said. I can’t believe the difference I feel from not drinking. Yeah, I feel amazing. a difficult role image sources, Getty Images Legend, Holland during the filming of The crowded rooman Apple TV series about the Billy Milligan case. Holland hasn’t acted in 9 months, after grueling filming for the Apple TV series The crowded roomafter which he decided to take a one-year break. Last month, the star said it was difficult to play a character based on campus rapist Billy Milligan, an American who claimed to have 24 different personalities. Milligan was the first person to be found innocent in the United States of crimes of mental incapacitation for his dissociative identity disorder and instead of going to jail he spent a decade in mental hospitals. We were exploring some emotions that I had definitely never felt before,” Holland told Extra TV. And on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day issues that come up on any shoot, just added another level of pressure. I am now taking a year off, and this is the result of the difficulty of this series. image sources, Getty Images Legend, Holland is romantically involved with HBO star Zendaya Euphoria Although he had to deal with some tough issues last year, the actor had the support of his girlfriend and Spider-Man co-star, Zendaya. speak for the podcast Unintelligent last week he said he was “lucky” to have someone like Zendaya in his life. It’s interesting to be in a romantic relationship with someone who is in the same boat as you, he added. You can share your experiences and all that kind of stuff, and it’s worth gold. Don’t forget that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our application and activate them to not miss our best content.

