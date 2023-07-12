A case study in Hollywood hypocrisy

As Hollywood rolls out the red carpet for superhero flick The Flash, it hopes you’ve forgotten everything you’ve heard about star Ezra Miller.

Or, at the very least, Hollywood hopes you forgive him faster than the conservative actors he canceled.

You may know Miller, 30, as Patrick from the 2012 young adult book-film adaptation of The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Miller also starred as Credence Barebone in the Harry Potter prequel series Fantastic Beasts.

Now he’s starring in The Flash, but this time with more sexual misconduct allegations and petty crimes under his belt than the last time he donned the red supersuit in Justice League 2021.

Millers falling out of favor is simply baffling. What’s more incredible than his summary of offenses is how Hollywood collectively decided to turn the other cheek to his rap sheet while punishing other conservative actors for the far lesser offense of being in disagreement with Hollywood’s leftist orthodoxy.

Chronology of indiscretions

Here is a timeline of various allegations and fees against Miller.

April 1, 2020: A video surfaced of Miller apparently choking a woman and throwing her to the ground outside a bar in Iceland.

January 27, 2022: Miller posted a video in which he threatened a Ku Klux Klan chapter in North Carolina. Hmm, look. If you all want to die, I suggest killing yourselves with your own weapons, Miller said. Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing now and then, you know, do it for yourself, if that’s what you really want.

March 27, 2022: Miller received a disorderly conduct charge and a harassment charge in a Karaoke bar in Hawaii. He claimed to be the victim, saying in police body camera footage that a guy at that bar had come out as a Nazi. Miller also claimed he was attacked for crypto NFT art, a type of art that can exist exclusively digitally and can be purchased with cryptocurrency.

April 19, 2022: Miller was arrested for second degree assault in Hawaii for throwing a chair at a woman, allegedly hitting her in the head and leaving a gash in her forehead.

June 2022: Miller was accused of having a inappropriate relationship with Native American activist Tokata Iron Eyes from the age of 12. Iron Eyes’ parents accused Miller of using “violence, intimidation, the threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs” to groom their daughter. Tokata Iron Eyes denied the abuse allegations.

June 2022: A mother and her 12-year-old daughter have obtained a protective order from Miller after alleging the actor yelled at the mother and threatened her with a gun. According to reports, Miller also continued to make inappropriate comments and physical passes at the child. As reported by daily beast, the girl said the experience was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous. I was afraid to be there [Miller] after yelling at my mother and she was crying.

A judge ruled on June 30 that the protective order should be lifted. Miller said on his Personal Instagram he was unfairly and directly targeted.

August 7, 2022: Miller was arrested for it’s a crimeregular in Vermont. Miller stole several bottles of liquor from an occupied house when the owners were not present. He pleaded guilty in January 2023. A week later he issued excuses exclusively with Variety magazine:

Having recently gone through a period of intense crisis, I now understand that I suffer from complex mental health issues and have started ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to anyone I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage of my life.

The Daily Signal has contacted Millers’ team to inquire about the status of the grooming allegations against him and whether they have been dropped. Millers’ team did not provide a direct response, but directed The Daily Signal to A article which accurately handles these highlighted instances. In the article, representatives for Millers also declined to comment on whether the temporary protective order resulting from the June 2022 incident had been dropped.

Compared to lesser offenses by other stars, Miller seems to get away with it easily. For example, Lucasfilm, the production company that brought you Star Wars, found itself in hot water when one of its actors went public with their beliefs.

Gina Carano, former star of the Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian, took to Twitter in 2021 to draw comparisons between the political state of the Americas and that of Nazi Germany. Carano shared a photo of a Jewish victim of the Nazis with a caption that read:

Most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them just because they were Jews. How is it different from hating someone for their political views?

Carano has also made known many of his non-liberal beliefs, such as his feelings about the use of preferred “transgender” pronouns and COVID-19 masking.

Caranos’ contract with Lucasfilm and his character were quickly killed.

Similarly, actor Tim Allens sitcom Last Man Standing learned of its cancellation at the height of its success, when it averaged 8.1 million viewers per week. It was ABC’s most-watched sitcom during the 2016-17 season. Many viewers attributed the cancellation to the fact that the show often criticized the left and made them the butt of many jokes.

The president of ABC Entertainment has denied these accusations. Yet in an interview with late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel that year, Allen said: You have to be very careful here. You are beaten if you don’t believe what everyone else believes.

In another interview on the Norm Macdonald Live podcast, Allen said: There’s nothing more dangerous, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable Conservative character.

2 sides of the same coin

Carano and Allen’s treatment of Miller signals a very clear message: Hollywood is out to silence and destroy conservatives.

Even the liberal New York magazine could see it was wrong. An article titled Firing Actors for Being Conservative Is Another Hollywood Blacklist criticized both Disney and public reactions to Caranos’ posts. Author Jonathan Chait has argued that our modern society should be able to create space between an individual’s political views and the position of their employer.

While the stories of these three actors seem disconnected, they have everything to do with Miller. Miller offered a mundane, possibly heartfelt apology, giving Hollywood and him the green light to profit again.

Producers and consumers long for this infamous statement of apology from our favorite scandal-laden artists so that we can continue to enjoy the products they conscientiously produce and corporations can continue to profit from them.

But Miller’s apology didn’t cut it this time, as The Flash clinched the spot for DC Comics Extended Universes’ third-worst opening weekend at the box office. The likes of Variety magazine and Hollywood news website Deadline.com tried to exhaust all possibilities as to why the movie didn’t do well. They attributed the failure to audience superhero fatigue, competition with the new Spiderman movie, and obvious forgetfulness.

However, superhero fans wanted to make it clear that they weren’t going to the cinema to watch the film and that was because of Miller.

This is a great article from Deadline with all the possible reasons why this movie is doing poorly, but I want to be unequivocally clear that the reason I’m not going to see this movie starring my favorite DC superhero is to 100% because of Ezra Miller. https://t.co/gaowq8YsYo —Sandrene Mathews (@iamsandrene) June 18, 2023

We do not care?

It’s no news that Hollywood continues to reward bad behavior if it leads to personal gain, even silencing dissenters. He has time and again blacklisted and abused voices that have challenged the narrative he is trying to push. And he knows he can get away with it. As Chait said, there is a complete absence of any scrutiny of modern Hollywood blacklisting.

Conservatives have learned to block out the noise, but we can’t afford to abandon arts and entertainment to the left; we have to commit to it. Turning the other cheek to this corner of the culture war has created space for the left to rank artists on political correctness rather than talent. And ceding this territory means that the left will continue to own this space, a space that has an incredible influence on our whole society and in particular on our youth.

The policies that govern us and affect our daily lives are a direct response to culture. If we want to live in a country whose politics reflect moral values, the left cannot have complete control over the entertainment side of the culture and promote the message that it is okay to reward bad behavior like Millers and punish free thought like Caranos and Allens.

Even though The Flash didn’t do too well at the box office, the message from Hollywood is clear: you can commit crimes and you can be mentally unstable as long as you can be complicit.

