Wordplay Festival Features Over 30 Authors, Centers Writing as Revolution – The Minnesota Daily

The Loft Literary Centers Wordplay Festival kicked off July 8 after four years of virtual events. With a selection of outstanding authors, book vendors and streets full of literature lovers, the celebration was a readers dream.

Since its founding in 1974, the Loft has served as a haven for writers and readers from the Twin Cities and beyond. They offer workshops, readings, and events like Wordplay to foster a thriving and active literary community.

Thanks to organizations like the Loft, Minneapolis has one of the richest literary cultures in the country.

It really is a great place to be a writer, said Antonia Angress, author of Sirens & Muses and a graduate of the University of Minnesota’s MFA program. There are lots of other writers, lots of independent bookstores and literary events, and lots of government support for the arts. It looks like that hidden gem.

The main attraction of Wordplays was the variety of panels featuring local and national writers. These took place on multiple stages located on the festival grounds and inside the Loft space off Washington Avenue in downtown Minneapolis.

Angress, alongside trailblazing writer Eileen Myles and Krista Burton, author of the non-fiction book Moby Dyke, was a featured panelist in a discussion about writing about LGBTQ+ experiences. The three writers talked about finding community, tackling harmful political narratives with literature, and how representation is vital in these difficult times.

Myles, who has been part of queer history for decades, explained that while they weren’t sure if LGBTQ+ communities would find a place in this country, the writing was particularly cathartic.

I didn’t know if there was a future, I just knew there was a present, and I wanted to portray it, Myles said.

Writing Queer: The Importance of Queer Voices was one of many panels centered around this year’s Lofts festival theme, Narrative Power. Special Events Director Shahenda Helmy discussed this theme and how the team implemented it at the 2023 Wordplay Festival.

It’s inspired by a quote from Toni Cade Bambara that says, The writer’s job is to make revolution irresistible, so it’s our inspiration behind finding authors and curating these signs that would inspire revolution in all, said Helmy. We were thinking of authors who use their work to push movements for social change.

A panel titled The Memories We Hold: Black Womanhood in America featured Mahogany L. Browne, Lyzette Wanzer, and Carolyn Holbrook, who discussed the politicization of black women’s hair.

Black women can’t walk out of childhood without having some kind of traumatic experience with their hair, that’s universal, Browne said.

Embodied literature: how our bodies (dis)connect us from who we are, climate change in literature and it ran in my family until it hit me: coping with generational trauma are just a few many other topics explored at Wordplay.

Event planners prioritized the inclusion of Minnesota-based authors. They blended local voices with established national names, encouraging a fusion of over 30 unique perspectives.

It shines a spotlight on all the amazing writers who call Minnesota home, but it’s also an opportunity to bring in outside writers and have this huge concentration of talent and ideas in one place, Angress said.

Due to the relevant theme, Wordplay is not just a place for book lovers. It is also a safe and nurturing space where people can ask difficult questions and reflect on their experiences.

Even if you don’t consider yourself a reader, the conversations that happen on stage are conversations that we know are relevant to people, Helmy said. Absolutely, it’s an event for the books, but it’s also an event for Minneapolis residents looking for something really fun and engaging to do on a beautiful Saturday in July.