‘King The Land’ viewers demand an apology from actor Anupam Tripathi over his ‘offensive’ performance as an Arab prince





Hateful comments flooded her Instagram.

JTBCK-drama’s new hit earth king,featuring 2 p.m.It is June (also known as Lee Jun Ho) and girls generationIt is YoonA (also known as Im Yoon Ah or Lim Yoon A), is under fire after recent episodes. In episodes 7 and 8, squid game actorAnupam Tripathi portrays Prince Samir. He was described as a former classmate of Gu Won (Junho) when he studied abroad. Yet Prince Samir is also one of the richest men in the world, so when word got out that he was going to South Korea, the King Hotel went against its competitors for the prince to stay with them. . Prince Samir played not only a comedic role, but also a role that helped move the plot along as he became the “second male lead” as soon as he met Sa Rang (YoonA). He competed for her affection and even proposed marriage to her. This ultimately motivated Gu Won to confess his own feelings to Sa Rang after Prince Samir left. sarang rejecting prince samir makes guwons prick up their ears#KingTheLand #KingTheLandEp8 pic.twitter.com/zdTY03dNFT – aki (@makiathyo) July 9, 2023 After his unfortunate end in squid gameK-Drama fans were initially happy forThe return of Anupam Tripathi to the screen.Some even liked his new character in Earth King. nawt the squid game reference#KingTheLand #KingTheLandEp8 pic.twitter.com/WXrWN8GLms – aki (@makiathyo) July 9, 2023 ngl Prince Samir will be missed. Pure comedy # #KingTheLandEp8 #KingTheLand pic.twitter.com/NjeieJ9N9F – (@gomezsftstyles) July 9, 2023 Still, many viewers found the new character problematic and offensive. While it was meant to be humorous, the fact that Prince Samir seemed obsessed with alcohol and women seemed “insulting” to Arabs. It’s not the representation that everyone wanted. What do you mean by insulting the Arabs?

We don’t drink

We don’t go to bars

Men don’t touch women.#JTBCAPOLOGIZE#KdramaOffendsTheArabs pic.twitter.com/cXJql50qb3 — Lana (@3hp_e) July 9, 2023 Did the land team king have to add that unnecessary part of the Arabian prince and also make him a dumb and boring womanizer and the outfits for him and his guards? bg music? it’s the same old stereotypes that mock arabs for comedy — (@muslimbangtan) July 9, 2023 Additionally, some viewers were offended that the Arab character was portrayed by a non-Arab actor.Anupam Tripathi is Indian. So if an Arab character is included, they want an authentic cast and non-stereotypical portrayal. They brought in an Indian actor, put him in traditional Arabic clothes and made him act like he was uneducated and obsessed with alcohol and girls, it’s extremely disrespectful and offensive. We need an apology.#JTBCAPOLOGIZE#KingTheLandEp7#KingTheLand

pic.twitter.com/TTbpnIBfcL — (@areayiein) July 9, 2023 King the land was such a good rom-com series before ep7… like we really had to do those “Arab” stereotypes without even talking about it casting an Indian actor as an Arab or the clothes…. — Nano (@selbyulie) July 8, 2023 anupam tripathi you are going to hell for this btw — (@muslimbangtan) July 9, 2023 Therefore, a lot of hate has been directed towardsAnupam Tripathi since the episodes aired. His Instagram posts were spammed by disgruntled netizens demanding an apology for his role. Unfortunately, many comments spamming the actor’s Instagram even resorted to racism. In a sea of ​​flag, vomit and middle finger emojis, there are also gorilla, monkey and cow emojis. Likewise, viewers demanded an apology from JTBC. The production team released a statement viaSPOT News in response, but it infuriated netizens even more. All characters, areas, and nominations that appear in the drama are works of fiction. We have never specified the country of origin of the princes. king the earth production team Learn more below. ‘King The Land’ further infuriates audiences as it responds to criticism over portrayal of Arabs Share this post

