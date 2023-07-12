Jonah Hill accused of attacking Zoey 101 actor Alexa Nikolas when she was a teenager





Shortly after Jonah Hills’ ex-girlfriend accused him of emotional abuse over the weekend, former child actor and Zoe 101 Star Alexa Nikolas has accused Hill of assaulting her years ago. In a series of tweetsNikolas alleged forced hill himself on her at a party thrown by one of his friends, actor Justin Long, when she was just 16. According at the AV Club, given Nikola’s current age, the party must have taken place around 2008. Hill would have been 24 at that time. Lagoona Bloo Gives The Venga Boys The Nostalgic ’90s Cover She Deserves I just have to say that when I was 16 I was invited to a house party at [Longs] house where he lived with a lame predatory actor from CSI Miami, wrote Nikolas, referring to Jonathan Togo, then roommate of Longs. Nikolas claims that Togo was sleeping [with] *i.e. molesting a minor* a friend of mine who was also 16 or 17 at the time. Nikolas alleged that the adult men at the party knew that she and her friends were underage and that they were all pretty wasted because of course the predators fed us a lot of booze. She noticed that Hill seemed to be staring at me, then approached her, asking her to follow him to his car outside to have a cigarette. They all knew I was 16, she wrote. After going to the Hills car with him, Nikolas said he didn’t offer the cigarette he promised, and as we walked back to the door, I asked him and he got nothing said but slammed me against the door and stuck his tongue down my throat. Nikolas remembers being appalled and said she pushed him out of me and ran inside. Hey Justin Long, I find it interesting that you’re in Barbaric as a predator, she wrote in a follow-up tweet, referring to the hit horror movie Long played last year. It must have been weird playing with some of your friends. You knew your roommate was assaulting a minor under your own roof. You let it happen. uh. I hope you regret it now. A spokesperson for Hill did not provide a comment or response to Jezebel prior to press time. Nikolas has already speak on dangerous work experiences on the set of Zoe 101which was created by Dan Schneider, who was accused of abuse and other disturbing behaviors by former Nickelodeon child stars he worked with. These new allegations against Hill come after Brady shared a series of text screenshots over the weekend that show him exercise alarming control about her life, including how she could dress, what photos she could share on social media, and even who she could interact with. Brady called his behavior emotionally abusive. The allegations by Brady and now Nikolas contrast quite starkly with the public image that Hill has fostered: that of an evolved man who takes mental health issues seriously. Hill even created a Netflix documentary about his experiences in therapy featuring his therapist, which, in light of new accusations against the actor, sparked a online conversation wave about how therapeutic language can be misused to mask harmful behaviors.

