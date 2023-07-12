Entertainment
Hollywood’s Biggest Comeback: Sharon Stone in 1995
At one point, the American actress Sharon Stone was one of the most recognizable comedians Hollywood had ever produced. She’s been around since the early 80s – her first film role with dialogue was a Wes Craven film called Deadly Blessing (nineteen eighty one). Then came a series of parts in titles like Irreconcilable differences (1984), King Solomon’s Mines (1985), cold steel (1987), and Above the law (1988).
His revolutionary role came through Total recall (1990), directed by Paul Verhoeven with Arnold Schwarzenegger as the main character. And from a budget between 50 and 80 million dollars, Total recall grossed $261 million at the worldwide box office. That stat made it the fifth-highest-grossing film of its year and, overall, a big hit for a movie that’s been trapped so long in the fiery depths of development hell.
The same director in Verhoeven then cast Stone in Primary instinct (1992), an erotic thriller starring Michael Douglass. It’s a famous entry these days in Stone’s filmography to paint her in a rather venereal light. Primary instinct makes her a national sex symbol, in other words. Its plot follows a San Francisco police detective (played by Douglass) who centers on a writer (Stone’s character) as the prime suspect in his murder investigation.
And there’s one particular scene that gets warm and heavy in that most fans immediately associate it with the movie, and arguably Stone’s career as a whole. For obvious reasons. But she of course performed brilliantly, leading not only to wide recognition from fans and critics, but also to a string of big-budget pics that ran the gamut of success. And at first things didn’t look so hot for a post-Primary instinct career.
The fall of Sharon Stone
No matter what you think of the erotic thriller subgenre, there’s no denying the caliber of Stone’s performance in Primary instinct. Thanks to her work as Catherine Trammel, she received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama. And rightly so. After that, however, his career hit an unprecedented nadir.
She immediately landed a Golden Raspberry nomination for Worst Actress thanks to her work in Wick (1993). This passage is hardly worth elaborating on, but moreover, just a year after that, Sharon Stone starred in two critically-reviewed films.
Without a doubt, 1994 remains the worst year of her career – she even earned a Golden Raspberry Awards win for Worst Actress thanks to her efforts in both. The specialist (1994) and Intersection (1994). But the former film also received a nomination for Worst Screen Combo, a nod she shared with Sylvester Stallone.
Throughout the 1980s, the handy actress was relatively unknown. She burst onto the scene at the turn of the decade with Total recalland of course followed things valiantly by appearing in Primary instinct. But over the next two years, it seemed Sharon Stone was destined to fall away from Hollywood prominence. Then two behemoth movie directors stepped in, launched Stone into their respective projects, and ultimately saved his career.
Breaking Archetypes and Earning Acclaim
In Dead or alive (1995) by Sam Raimi, the actress of the hour leads a star-studded cast, with Gene Hackman, Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio appearing in supporting roles. Stone shares a tangible rapport with each co-star, and as she plays the protagonist – named “The Lady” – she has broken the Western archetype of armed outlaws.
Arguably the most underrated western ever made, Dead or alive is also considered Sam Raimi’s most overlooked film and is easily among the most overlooked films of his entire decade. But that wasn’t Sharon Stone’s only high-quality offering in 1995, as she also appeared in one of the most fan-loved and critically acclaimed tracks: Casino (1995), directed by Martin Scorsese.
This behemoth of American cinema has several classics to its credit, such as Taxi driver (1976), angry bull (1980), and a few others even from the current decade. Casino crowns his trilogy of spiritual gangsters, succeeding average streets (1973) and Freedmen (1990), and it stars Robert De Niro with supporting efforts from Joe Pesci and, of course, the actress of the hour.
And despite the rapport De Niro and Pesci had built with Scorsese throughout their many well-known collaborations, Stone stole the show at Casino from its first featured image to the film’s final act. The role earned her not only a Best Actress Oscar nomination, but also a Golden Globes win. And that same year, Sharon Stone received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Considering the years leading up to 1995, when she received back-to-back Razzies honors, this could very well be considered the greatest comeback in Hollywood history.
