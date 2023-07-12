James Arthur grew up ‘overnight’ after becoming a dad | Entertainment
James Arthur admits he grew “overnight” after welcoming his first child into the world.
The ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ hitmaker became a first-time father to baby girl Emily – whom he has with Jessica Grist – in November, and the little one has given meaning and meaning to his life.
He explained to OK! magazine: “As soon as she was born, I felt like I grew up overnight. People often say I’m emotionally intelligent, but I didn’t really understand what the real meaning of that was. life. I had this unhealthy obsession with just wanting to be recognized for my music. Now that I have Emily, I realize that my whole motivation has changed. I’m super happy with life.”
Additionally, the 35-year-old singer – who has spoken openly about his battles with depression that nearly derailed his career – says being a father has halted his mental health ‘spiral’, although he still suffers from mental illness. panic attacks.
When asked if he was in a happier place, he replied: “I am, but I realize that depression is something very real and it never really goes away. I would be lying if I I was saying that I don’t have very bad days. I still suffer from panic attacks, I think I always will.
“One thing I would say is that I have never felt more equipped to face these dark days than I do now. I am 35 and now I am a father with a little girl, so I have started to learn not to get caught up. . I don’t spiral like I used to. It’s much more manageable.”
The couple tragically lost their unborn child after Jess suffered an ectopic pregnancy.
He said, “Yeah, it was a really tough time for both of us. Having him put everything in order in the universe, I guess.”
Praising Jess as an amazing mother, he continued: “I’m really happy for Jess. She’s an amazing mother who she took like a duck to water which is really nice to see. We’re all two so happy.”
The former ‘X Factor’ star directed the documentary ‘James Arthur: Out Of Our Minds’ about fame and its impact on his mental health.
When asked if it helped him, he replied: “In a way because at that time I felt like I didn’t belong anywhere. I felt isolated and alone and I was always having panic attacks. So during filming, Jess and I went back to my hometown of Red Car.”
