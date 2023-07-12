Big Texas Con Announces Marvel Actor Frank Grillo To His Star





SAINT ANTONY Big Texas Con brings San Antonio actor Frank Grillo to his star-studded lineup. Grillo, who played Marvel movie villain Brock "Crossbones" Rumlow and "Sergeant Leo Barnes" in The Purge film franchise, will appear at Big Texas Con in October at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Among the celebrities joining Grillo at Big Texas Con are Hall of Famer wrestler Trish Stratus, "The Mandalorian" actor Tait Fletcher, "Beverly Hills 90210" actress Shannen Doherty, actress Rose McGowen, actor Carl Weathers and many more. We were thrilled to welcome The Purge and Marvel Studios Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War star Frank Grillo to Big Texas Comicon 2023! Grillo will appear on October 7 and 8 and will be available for autographs and photo ops. pic.twitter.com/8hOgR55204 — Big Texas Comicon (@bigtexcon) July 11, 2023 The convention is set for October 6-8 and Tickets are on sale now. Grillo will be present at the event to sign autographs and be available for photo ops on October 7 and 8 for attendees. The highly anticipated event also includes a cosplay contest, performer's aisle, and more surprise announcements are expected to be revealed as the event draws closer.

