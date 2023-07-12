Industry insiders push for federal mediators to avoid SAG-AFTRA strike





Hollywood’s top players are working on a plan to bring in federal mediators to help avert a SAG-AFTRA strike, with just one day until the contract deadline. A group of CEOs and senior executives, including Disney TV chief Dana Walden and cinema chief Alan Bergman, David Zaslav of Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos met by conference call Monday evening to discuss the urgent situation with SAG-AFTRA set to continue strike as early as Thursday. In addition to executives discussing efforts to bring in a federal mediator, talent agency chiefs including WME’s Ari Emanuel, CAA’s Bryan Lourd and UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer reached out to SAG-AFTRA execs in recent times. days to offer assistance that could stave off a second work stoppage in Hollywood this summer. The Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which represents major studios, has requested assistance from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. It is not yet clear whether SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 members, will support the idea as it would require extending its negotiations a second time. The SAG-AFTRA contract is currently set to expire Wednesday at midnight PT, and the two sides remain at odds over a host of issues, including streaming residuals, minimum rate increases and artificial intelligence. There has been relatively little progress in recent days and it looks increasingly likely that a strike will occur. The contract was originally set to expire on June 30, but the two sides agreed to a 12-day extension. A SAG-AFTRA strike would immediately end all film and television production that has not already been halted by the Writers Guild of America strike, which has been going on for more than two months. The impact would be particularly significant overseas, where AMPTP companies were able to continue shooting some shows without the involvement of WGA writer-producers. On Monday, SAG-AFTRA executives briefed entertainment publicists on strike rules for a work stoppage. The tone of the call led many participants to conclude that it would take a miracle to avert a strike. SAG-AFTRA called for volunteers to serve as strike captains, and members were on WGA picket lines on Tuesday receiving training from WGA captains at several Hollywood studios. The Biden administration recently dispatched Julie Su, the acting labor secretary, to help broker a deal that kept West Coast ports from closing. The hope on the management side is that a federal mediator would be viewed as a neutral third party to help move the parties toward a compromise that would be more acceptable to rank-and-file members of the union if it went through a mediator. Sources familiar with the negotiations say AMPTP representatives and member company executives are frustrated with what they see as SAG-AFTRA’s intransigence. There is a strong feeling that a militant minority within the union wields an outsized influence on bargaining strategy, regardless of the heavy toll a strike would take on the actors as well as other unions and myriad companies that focus on work linked to production. “We negotiate with ourselves and we’re not getting anywhere,” the source said. “How can a mediator hurt? » (Photo: Mark Ruffalo) Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Disney’s Bob Iger was on the conference call. Join us for Friday’s Free Guild Showdowns Webinar …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/sag-aftra-federal-mediators-amptp-1235667053/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos