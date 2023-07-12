Disney’s Hollywood Studios has a BIG problem





You can spend countless hours planning the perfect trip to Disney World – and things will always go wrong. Your flight might be delayed, that pesky summer rain in Florida might catch you, and arguably most upsetting of all: the attraction you’ve been dying to ride is farm. For people visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios today, that’s exactly what happened. Disney’s Hollywood Studios seems to be having a pretty rough day when it comes to rides — we’ve seen closures, high wait times, and all kinds of weird ride phenomena happening at this park. So what’s the problem ? It all started when Slinky Dog Dash temporarily broke down. While that might not seem like a big deal, it did cause wait times to skyrocket throughout the rest of Toy Story Land. At one point, Alien Swirling Saucers even had a longer wait time than… …Tower of Terror (although this is partly due to the fact that Tower recently reopened after also being closed)! Not only that, but because Slinky Dog Dash was shut down, Toy Story Mania’s wait also hit 105 minutes. And, if you know anything about the Hollywood Studios carousel, you know there’s one that tends to be closed more often than the others: Rise of the Resistance. This seems to be the case here too. But it might just be a bad day for Hollywood Studios rides, as Star Tours was also closed at one point. What can a Disney fan do under these conditions?! Well, don’t panic. More often than not, a temporarily closed ride will reopen once Disney resolves the issue. But, sometimes it takes a little longer and a ride may not reopen. It’s important to temper your expectations and try to keep pace with your trip. If you bought a Lightning Lane for a ride, customer service can usually help you if you ask. Keep in mind that when a ride closes it means that people who would normally be waiting in that line (and NOT taking up space in the rest of the park) are now forced to go elsewhere, which may result in an increase wait times at other nearby attractions. And, Hollywood Studios doesn’t have as many rides as, say, Magic Kingdom, which means there are fewer rides to help distribute guests. Here’s what to do if a ride suddenly closes during your trip: Check out the My Disney Experience app constantly for updates (if a wait time for the ride is shown, you’ll know the ride has probably reopened)

