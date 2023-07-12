Entertainment figure trial: Defendant denies forcing cocaine into woman’s mouth

A leading figure in New Zealand’s entertainment industry is on trial in the High Court in Rotorua. Photo/Andrew Warner

An entertainment figure on trial for serious sex offenses said a woman talked to him about sex before intentionally licking cocaine off his finger.

The accused said the couple went to her bedroom and tried to kiss her on her bed, but they stopped when the woman said her partner, who was out of town, didn’t wouldn’t be happy with what they were doing.

The man is on trial in the High Court in Rotorua, where he is defending 25 charges including rape, sexual assault and drug offences.

The charges relate to nine women over several years. The man has his name provisionally removed and certain details about the man and the complainants cannot be released for legal reasons.

The man stood up this week to give evidence, telling the jury he had sex with up to 40 women over the years while married and drug and drug free. alcohol for two years.

He is accused of using his position in the industry to sexually get what he wanted from women, but the defense alleges women reimagined consensual sexual encounters as scary to support the woman who filed the first complaint to the police.

The defense also alleges that the police went after more complainants to increase their numbers despite the fact that the sexual contact with the man was consensual.

Regarding the cocaine incident, the jury has already heard from the woman involved during the Crown’s testimony. She said the accused asked her to pick him up from a party where he had been drinking and using drugs. They went back to her house, drank alcohol and listened to music.

It was the woman’s proof that the man put white powder on her finger, stood behind her and forced his finger into her mouth, although she told him earlier that she had to staying drug-free for reasons that cannot be pinpointed.

She said the defendant told her the reasons were stuffed and she might as well have a good time. She then gladly took others.

She said during her testimony when they went to the bedroom she shared with her partner that she felt uncomfortable and under the influence of drugs and alcohol, telling him to several times that his partner would not be satisfied.

The woman told the jury that the defendant had put his belt under the door to prevent anyone from entering.

When she ended the sexual relationship, she said he got angry, ripped off the belt and left. She told her partner later that day what had happened and her partner advised her to block him on social media.

Questioned by his lawyer, Ron Mansfield KC, the defendant today gave a different version of events. He said the vibe was good while they were drinking at her house and it evolved into flirting, with her telling him what sex positions she liked.

He said he had set up a few lines of cocaine, but the woman explained why she couldn’t get any.

He said he did one of the lines then licked his finger and put the other line on it, intending to have it himself.

However, he said the woman then licked his finger, taking the cocaine while smiling at him.

Mansfield asked if he had gotten behind the woman and stuck his finger in her mouth and he replied: Never.

He explained what happened in the bedroom and how she decided not to go through with it because of her partner, so they went back to the living room and he left. He said he didn’t put a belt under the bedroom door.

The defendant said he later spoke with the woman’s partner about how he had been drinking, doing lines of cocaine and trying to kiss her. He said the woman’s partner didn’t seem to care given that nothing had happened, but he asked the accused to apologize to his partner, which he said.

The defendant said nothing changed in his relationship with the woman and her partner in the years to come and he was surprised when he was charged with indecent assault years later.

He said that after he was charged, he met the woman’s partner about another affair and then asked him what the charges were about because he said he was confused.

He said no threats were made against the man and he was even more surprised the next day to find that the man had surrendered to the police and filed a complaint, which led to the defendant being accused of attempting to pervert the cause of justice.

In total, the accused pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of indecent assault, four of sexual assault by rape, three of sexual assault by unlawful intercourse, two of attempted sexual assault, two burglary, one assault with intent to commit sexual acts. violation, one of supplying MDMA, one supplying methamphetamine, and one willful attempt to pervert the course of justice.

The trial is before Judge Layne Harvey and a jury of nine women and three men.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for over 25 years, primarily covering police, courts, human interests and social issues.