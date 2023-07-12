Entertainment
OMG Teaser 2: Akshay Channels Lord Shiva As He Comes To The Rescue Of Pankaj Tripathi | Bollywood
Akshay Kumar is back, this time as Lord Shiva, in his upcoming film Oh My God 2. He shared the teaser on Instagram and captioned it, Rakh vishwas (have faith). It shows him in a shirtless avatar, long dreadlocks and ash smeared on his forehead as he channels Lord Shiva for his devotee, played by Pankaj Tripathi. Read also : Akshay Kumar Announces Housefull 5 Release Date And Reveals Only One Cast Member
OMG Trailer 2
While the original Oh My God revolved around Paresh Rawal, who played an atheist; OMG 2 has Pankaj Tripathi, a believer in Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal. The teaser opens with Pankaj Tripathi’s voiceover when he says that a human being can prove the existence of God by either being a believer or his absence by being an atheist, but God always comes to the rescue of a person in need.
It begins with a mention of Paresh’s story in the first episode and goes on to show how Pankaj Tripathi’s Kanti Sharan Mudgal worships Lord Shiva with utmost devotion and insight into how his family suffers tragedy. There is also a glimpse of a child committing suicide under a train.
Yami Gautam also stars in OMG 2
There is, however, no glimpse of Yami Gautam who plays a lawyer in the film. Directed by Amit Rai, Oh My God 2 is a sequel to the original in which Akshay tried out the character of Lord Krishna.
Yami unveiled her OMG 2 look last week. Sharing a photo of herself from the film, she wrote on Instagram, Miliye Kamini Maheshwari se. #OMG2 in theaters August 11!
About working on OMG 2, Yami told Bollywood Hungama earlier, He (Akshay) is also a very good producer and someone who is very passionate about this film. When I was given the narration, I could feel that he really wanted to do it with the right team. Of course, however lucky I was to work with Pankaj Tripathi ji too, such a fantastic actor. With the new writing, there is another perspective that is very relevant, which is talked about, but not talked about. So it will be interesting to see.
OMG 2 will face off in theaters with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2. He would be portrayed by Arun Govil as Lord Rama and Govind Namdev, who had also appeared in OMG.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/omg-2-teaser-akshay-kumar-channels-lord-shiva-for-pankaj-tripathi-101689053837298.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- OMG Teaser 2: Akshay Channels Lord Shiva As He Comes To The Rescue Of Pankaj Tripathi | Bollywood
- Cricket club apologizes after controversial run-out TWO WEEKS after Bairstow’s Ashes sacking
- Entertainment figure trial: Defendant denies forcing cocaine into woman’s mouth
- Election Commission of Pakistan issues non-releasable arrest warrant for Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry
- Bollywood at the height of remakes? Amitabh-Jaya Bachchans Mili, Gulzars Koshish and Rajesh Khannas Bawarchi will once again witness the cinematic light
- FGCU’s Woodward, Miller and Felix signed in 2023 MLB Draft
- Laura Linney shows off an elegant red tea dress at the screening of The Miracle Club
- World and International News – July 11, 2023
- PM Modi in Abu Dhabi on July 15 to complete the India-France-UAE triad | Latest India News
- Analysis: IR adamant on maintaining downstream policy despite IMF criticism – Universities
- Police are looking for 3 suspects in the Glendale Westgate shooting
- The International Document declares dividend