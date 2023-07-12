OMG Teaser 2: Akshay Channels Lord Shiva As He Comes To The Rescue Of Pankaj Tripathi | Bollywood

Akshay Kumar is back, this time as Lord Shiva, in his upcoming film Oh My God 2. He shared the teaser on Instagram and captioned it, Rakh vishwas (have faith). It shows him in a shirtless avatar, long dreadlocks and ash smeared on his forehead as he channels Lord Shiva for his devotee, played by Pankaj Tripathi. Read also : Akshay Kumar Announces Housefull 5 Release Date And Reveals Only One Cast Member Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in stills from the OMG 2 teaser.

OMG Trailer 2

While the original Oh My God revolved around Paresh Rawal, who played an atheist; OMG 2 has Pankaj Tripathi, a believer in Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal. The teaser opens with Pankaj Tripathi’s voiceover when he says that a human being can prove the existence of God by either being a believer or his absence by being an atheist, but God always comes to the rescue of a person in need.

It begins with a mention of Paresh’s story in the first episode and goes on to show how Pankaj Tripathi’s Kanti Sharan Mudgal worships Lord Shiva with utmost devotion and insight into how his family suffers tragedy. There is also a glimpse of a child committing suicide under a train.

Yami Gautam also stars in OMG 2

There is, however, no glimpse of Yami Gautam who plays a lawyer in the film. Directed by Amit Rai, Oh My God 2 is a sequel to the original in which Akshay tried out the character of Lord Krishna.

Yami unveiled her OMG 2 look last week. Sharing a photo of herself from the film, she wrote on Instagram, Miliye Kamini Maheshwari se. #OMG2 in theaters August 11!

About working on OMG 2, Yami told Bollywood Hungama earlier, He (Akshay) is also a very good producer and someone who is very passionate about this film. When I was given the narration, I could feel that he really wanted to do it with the right team. Of course, however lucky I was to work with Pankaj Tripathi ji too, such a fantastic actor. With the new writing, there is another perspective that is very relevant, which is talked about, but not talked about. So it will be interesting to see.

OMG 2 will face off in theaters with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2. He would be portrayed by Arun Govil as Lord Rama and Govind Namdev, who had also appeared in OMG.