Put on some disco duds and head to Doylestown on Friday; cat show in Wooster





Disco Inferno, Disco Party, Doylestown Summer Concerts, Fridays at 7 p.m., in the square. Take chairs or blankets. Dress for the 70s. Food trucks will be from Word of Mounty BBQ and Hot Mammas. Concert T-shirts available for $15. Proceeds help support the concert program. main street music, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday through October 14, Wooster Town Center Pavilion. Free outdoor concerts. Thursday will be Honeytown, acoustic and funky folk; Friday, Ed Marthey, piano; and Saturday, Cicconette Brothers, pop rock. See the full program athttps://www.mainstreetwooster.org/main-street-music. TICA cat show; A summer cat’s dream, 9am-4pm, Wayne County Fairgrounds Events Center, Wooster. Discover dozens of cat breeds and regular pets. Talk to breeders. Look at the judgment. Admission fees are $8 for ages 15-64, $6 for children 4-14, and seniors 65 and older. The Family Special is $20 for one or two parents with up to three children ages 4-14. Children under 3 years old are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at buckeyecatclub.ticketleap.com/cat-show-a-midsummer-cats-dream. Wooster Town Center Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, downtown Wooster. Shop locally for the freshest-picked produce, eggs, organic meat and poultry, honey, homemade pastries, fresh-cut flowers, wine tastings, crafts and more. Main sponsor, E&H Ace Hardware, will have free samples at the grill station. A free live music concert by Ghost Story, an acoustic duo with a mix of folk, classic rock, soul and pop covers, will perform from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the pavilion in partnership with the City of Wooster. For more information, email[email protected]. Smithville Native American Day, 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Smithville Historical Society, Smithville. Interactive exhibit of Ohio’s first inhabitants, the Paleo People. The event will include flint knapping, displays of arrowheads, Native American and stone tools, and a Mastedon vertebra. Native American exhibits will be on display at the historic Church of God. A vintage baseball game featuring the Smithville Stars against the Wyandotte Ghostriders will take place at 1 p.m. There will be food and music. The event is free. WCHS Community Band Summer Concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, Wooster Town Center and Tuesday, July 25, Sonnenberg Village. Jerome Fest, Saturday July 29, Jérômesville. There will be a car show (3:30-6pm) and a concert. Food will be served from 3:30-6:30 p.m. ShaK will perform from 4-7 p.m. Activities will take place at Lewis Memorial Park. The Kenneth Wise Historical Museum will be open with a special display of Jeromesville School memorabilia. A silent auction will benefit Lions Club scholarships and various Lions projects. Elvis impersonator Lonnie Freeman, 6-8.30 p.m. Sunday July 30, Ashland Golf Club. Tickets are $10 each or $80 for a reserved table for eight people. Tickets can be purchased at the pro shop or by calling 419-289-3767. The food trucks will open at 4:30 p.m. Inaugural Dragway 42 Music Festival, Friday July 28 and Saturday July 29, Dragway 42, featuring Ted Nugent, Cheap Trick and performances from Big & Rich, Steven Alder and Warrant. Tickets can be purchased at www.42fest.com – Two-day, one-day and camping pitches with and without electricity will be available. United Titanium Bug Zoo Nighttime Insect Walk, 8 p.m. Friday, August 18, Wooster Science Building, Department of Entomology, Ohio State Wooster Campus, 1600 Wilson Road, Wooster. Trained volunteers are on hand to answer questions and guide through the exhibits. Free entry. Also visit June-August every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

