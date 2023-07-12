Entertainment
Hollywood actors agree to mediation, but strike may be inevitable
Unionized Hollywood actors on the brink of strike agreed to allow last-minute intervention by federal mediators
ByANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
ANGELS — Unionized Hollywood actors on the brink of a strike have agreed to allow last-minute intervention by federal mediators, but say they doubt a deal will be reached by Wednesday night’s bargaining deadline.
We are engaged in the negotiation process and will explore and exhaust all possible opportunities to reach an agreement, but we are not convinced that the employers intend to negotiate towards an agreement, said the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Radio and Television Artists. in a statement Tuesday evening.
The actors could join the already striking Writers Guild of America and halt the already slowed production process if no deal is reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The parties agreed to an extension ahead of the original contract expiration date of June 30, resetting it to Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.
The growing pessimism surrounding the talks appeared to turn into open hostility when SAG-AFTRA released a statement on Tuesday evening.
It came in response to a Variety report that a group of Hollywood CEOs had been behind the mediation request, which the union says was leaked before its negotiators were told of the request. .
The AMPTP declined to comment through a representative. It’s unclear whether federal mediators have agreed to participate, but such an intervention would likely require more time than the remaining hours on the contract.
The AMPTP has abused our trust and undermined the respect we have for them in this process,” the SAG-AFTRA statement said. “We will not be manipulated by this cynical ploy to design an extension when the companies have had more than enough time to make a fair deal.
Issues on the table in the talks include residual pay and the threat of unregulated use of artificial intelligence.
