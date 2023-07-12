Hollywood actors on the brink of strike action despite last-minute mediation deal





Hollywood braces for another strike as actors prepare to join writers on the picket lines, a move that could have serious economic consequences in production-heavy Los Angeles, as well as other cities in the United States and abroad. The 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents performers, say they are ready to walk off the job to demand better pay and job protections from big studios. All signs point to a strike, said Jeremy Fuster, the labor and box office reporter for entertainment outlet, The Wrap. Fuster added that having the writer and the cast strike at the same time could have a devastating impact on the film and television industry. There is a huge economy in Los Angeles and other major centers of production, like Atlanta, New York, London, Toronto and so many others that would lose billions of dollars, not to mention the livelihoods of thousands and thousands below the line. workers, he explained. Earlier Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA announced it had accepted a last-minute request for federal mediation by the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, the union representing the studios, but would not hesitate to strike at 23 59 p.m. Wednesday, joining WGA writers. who have been on the picket lines for more than two months. We are ready, says actor Bennie Arthur. “We have been here to support our WGA brothers and sisters from the start. Major sticking points include better streaming pay for residuals and the use of artificial intelligence. WGA and SAG-AFTRA want the residuals tied to viewership data, which all studios, but especially Netflix, have kept very tightly under wraps, Fuster said. So they want that disclosed, but the studios aren’t moving anywhere on that. When it comes to AI, SAG-AFRTA says it wants to put safeguards in place for performers to prevent them from being exploited by the rapidly changing technology. AI is going to play a big role in acting going forward, Fuster explained. A performer could have their likeness or voice or the video of their performance reproduced by the AI ​​without their knowledge or consent. Although there was some controversy over the weekend when SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher was photographed with Kim Kardashian at a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Italy, representatives for Drescher said union negotiators were well aware she would be at the event and that she is now back in Los Angeles at the bargaining table. If SAG-AFTRA members decide to strike, it will be the first time writers and actors have struck at the same time since 1960, and industry experts are predicting a major economic blow.



