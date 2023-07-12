Immortal Christian Rock Festival Part 1 scheduled for July 22-23





The Band of Disciples Courtesy picture Band of Theocracy Courtesy picture VERSAILLES BMI Event Center welcomes eight Christian rock bands with Pastor Bob Beeman on Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23. Shows start both days at 4:30 p.m. and end around 10:30 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. is the second year of the festival. Par1 1 features some of the most modern Christian rock bands. Disciple was formed in 1992, Disciple has recorded 12 albums and three EPs, played thousands of shows worldwide, headlined tours since the late 90s, has 15 No. 1 singles, sold hundreds of thousands record company, received two Dove Awards and multiple nominations, had his music featured on ESPN NFL Live, WWE, Fox Sports, as well as in commercials for CBS CSI: Miami and Criminal Minds, and more. Disciple released their new album, Skeleton Psalms, in April 2023. Human Code (Super Group) Band includes members Michael Drive of Barren Cross and Gale Force; George Ochoa of Deliverance & Recon; Terry the Pet Russell from Holy Soldier; Worldview’s Todd Libby. Theocracy hails from Athens, Georgia, and their self-titled debut album was released on MetalAges Records in October 2003. The album was entirely created by founding member Matt Smith, and has been hailed by fans and critics as a Power Metal tour. strength of the highest quality. The current lineup includes Smith with drummer Ernie Topran, bassist Jared Oldham, guitarist Jonathan Hinds and lead guitarist Taylor Washington. One Bad Pig is a Christian punk and metal band from Austin, Texas that formed in 1985. The Encyclopedia of Contemporary Christian Music describes them as possibly the most popular hard-punk act ever to emerge on the Christian music scene. Reign of Glory is a new hard rock/metal band with Robyn Kyle Basauri (Red Sea, Die Happy, Joshua) on vocals, Roger Dale Martin (Vengeance Rising, Once Dead, Die Happy) on bass, Nick Layton (FireWolfe, Q5) on guitars and Jim Chaffin on drums. Deny the Fallen features Rey Parra, original voice of Sacred Warrior Performing music from the new album Deny the Fallon; as well as Sacred Warrior classics. Bonus: Bruce Swift will join the tunes of Sacred Warrior. That makes two original members of Sacred Warrior: Rey Parra and Bruce Swift, as well as longtime guitarist Jon Johnson. Deliverance, also known as Big D, is a Thrash metal/Speed ​​metal band that started in 1985. The band started out in Los Angeles, California. The lineup passed through several lineups, with Jimmy P. Brown II being the only remaining member in each of them. The band’s current lineup consists of Brown on rhythm guitars and vocals, Glenn Rogers on lead guitars, Manny Morales on bass and Jim Chaffin on drums. Chaotic Resemblance is a hard rock band from Oklahoma. Dedicated to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. Sanctuary International pastor Bob Beeman has been at the forefront of Christian music for over 40 years. Since opening Sanctuary International in 1985, he has focused on pioneering Christian heavy metal as a ministry. His dedication to discipleship and mentorship has spawned countless metal ministries and festivals around the world. General admission tickets are available now for $50 per day or a 2-day pass is $80. VIP/Premium seating is also available for an additional $40 per day for those wishing to sit front of the stage. Meet and greet tickets are $30 for each group. You can purchase tickets online at www.bmieventcenter.com or in person at the BMI Karts & Parts showroom at 769 E Main St. in Versailles Monday through Friday from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door but the price increases on the day of the show.

