Hollywood actors agree to federal mediation with imminent strike threat

With contract negotiations stalled and the possibility of a strike looming, the union representing Hollywood actors announced Tuesday night that it had accepted the studios’ request for federal mediation to try to bridge the gap.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents thousands of film and television actors, said it had agreed to a “last-minute federal mediation request” from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group that represents all major Hollywood studios.

“We are committed to the negotiation process and will explore and exhaust all possible opportunities to reach an agreement, but we are not convinced that the employers intend to negotiate towards an agreement,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement. a statement.

Variety was first to report that the AMPTP had requested assistance from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

SAG-AFTRA’s current contract, which has already been extended once from its previous deadline of July 1, is due to expire Wednesday at midnight. Union members have already given management the power to call a strike if no agreement is reached.

The last-minute bargaining effort comes amid an ongoing strike by some 11,000 Writers Guild of America members. While the WGA strike, which began in May, has slowed Hollywood down, an actors’ strike would likely bring the industry to its knees, shutting down nearly all production.

It would mark the Screen Actors Guild’s first strike since 2000, and the first time the WGA and Screen Actors Guild have struck simultaneously since 1960. The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have merged in 2012.

Meredith Stiehm, left, president of Writers Guild of America West, and Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, take part in a rally of striking writers outside the Paramount Pictures studio in Los Angeles on May 8, 2023. Chris Pizzello/AP



Some of the major contract issues for actors and writers have included streaming residuals and the use of artificial intelligence.

SAG-AFTRA has approximately 160,000 members, while AMPTP represents Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC Universal, Sony, Netflix and CBS News parent company Paramount.