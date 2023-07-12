Tom Cruise continues to risk death for our entertainment. Thank God.

Photo illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Paramount Pictures

See: Mission: ImpossibleDead Reckoning Part 1

Mission: ImpossibleDead Reckoning Part 1 testifies to both the blood pressure-raising power of practical stunts and the madness of Tom Cruise, who leads the seventh MID filmed a timely diatribe against the AI ​​with infectious fearlessness.

Meet Nick Schagers:

Successfully complete a multi-faceted miraculous mission with the 2022s Top Gun: Maverickwhich reinvigorated the post-pandemic box office, reconfirmed its headliners eternal youth, And beat its illustrious 80s predecessor in thrill and charmTom Cruise returns to the fold of spy games with Mission: ImpossibleDead Reckoning, Part Onethe first installment in a two-movie franchise finale that aims to demonstrate that the 60-year-old leader can still do it all.

Tom Cruises’ stunts are as spectacular as you’d hoped in the new Mission: Impossible

That includes, of course, performing amazing stunts on his own, which Cruise does in the third act of this summer season sequel, riding a motorbike up a ramp-like cliff in the Austrian Alps and parachuting over a moving train. It’s another testament to his enduring manhood, as well as the latest in a long line of daredevil feats designed to take the breath away of moviegoers and raise the blood pressure of tentpole production belayers.

See: tower of joy

tower of joy reminiscent of the bombastic buddy comedies of yore, with refreshingly gender-swapped twisted male objectification, all the time and better for it. It’s not perfect, but what it lacks in cohesion it makes up for with steamy, stage-stealing performances.

Here is Fletcher Peters:

Any film featuring a group of friends bugger and the hoarding of cocaine between different parts of their body should be viewed with the highest consideration. tower of joy presents such a scene. For that alone, sex comedy should be the madness of the summer. The movie almost gets there, but it falls short of total fun.

Joy Ride happily objects guys and that’s a good thing

However, at just over 90 minutes, tower of joy, a fast-paced, smart R-rated comedy, deserves a raucous theatrical showing. Adele Lims’ film falls in line with the likes of Bridesmaids And Girls tripthat is to say, underneath all the big schlongs and frequent licks, there is real emotional depth. After the characters do 80 lines of coke or show off their pussy tattoos, they also reflect on their identities, question their choices as young Asian women, and analyze their friendships with each other. It may sound like a wobbly tonal balance. And even, tower of joy manages to feel airy, while addressing the sentimental aspects of friendship.

See: Sonja & Luann: Welcome to Crappie Lake

Sonja & Luann: Welcome to Crappie Lake could be a blatant scam of simple life, but his shamelessness is his strength. Sending two Bravolebrities to pirate it in a small town in Illinois is the perfect television for the summer season.

Here’s Coleman Spilde’s take:

When you think back to your teenage summers, you might think of lemonade stands and mowing lawns for a Buffalo nickel. For my part, I fondly remember the spoiled heiresses wreaking havoc in small town America. I guess it was just different like that!

Sonja and Luann are the second coming of Paris and Nicole and maybe even funnier

Some of my favorite summer memories as a preteen involve watching Paris Hilton And Nicole Richie who navigate their way through culture shock, as they traveled the country on their seminal reality show, simple life. By the time the show moved to the E! network for its fourth season in the summer of 2006, my parents thankfully considered me mature enough to watch. My sister and I would watch the marathon of reruns airing throughout the day, frying our lobes to dangerous levels. When people say TV melts a child’s brain, they’re not entirely wrong, but boy, is that so right.

If you too were simple life generation or if raucous reality TV where rich women invade small towns to try to help their people is your idea of ​​fun, you’ll be thrilled by Sonja & Luann: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

See: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has the same charm as the classic star trek series, but with one major change: a new portrayal of beloved Captain Pike that stands out as the franchise’s best, thanks to a memorable lead performance.

Meet Geoffrey Buntings:

Boring star trek nerds, like me, will always cringe at this question: who is the best? star trek Captain? When I started looking star trekback when we were still playing Game Boys and enjoying this new show called The simpsonsthe answer was refreshingly binary: James T. Kirk (William Shatner) Or Jean Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). But in the years that followed, the issue became more complex.

Suck It, Kirk and Picard: Star Trek’s Best Captain is Pike

Or he would be, if the answer wasn’t so obvious. Christopher Pike played by Anson Mount in the current broadcast Strange new worlds, star trekthe twelfth series is the best star trek captain. Story over. With decades of baggage, it might come as a shock to learn that one of star trekNew captains are the best. But Pikes’ folksy demeanor and warm, fatherly style of leadership set him apart. Abundant, positive, dad-like energy rises that sets his perspective on Pike apart. Hes not only his crews dadhes all our dads.

