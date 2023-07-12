SAG-AFTRA Agrees to Federal Mediation in Ongoing Contract Negotiations – The Hollywood Reporter





SAG-AFTRA has agreed to engage a federal mediation agency in its ongoing negotiations with studios and streamers — but refuses to extend those talks beyond July 12. In a strongly worded statement on Tuesday night, the union said “we will not be distracted from bargaining in good faith to secure a fair and just deal by the time our agreement expires.” He added: “We are committed to the negotiation process and will explore and exhaust all possible opportunities to reach an agreement, but we are not convinced that the employers intend to negotiate towards an agreement.” The announcement comes just hours after news broke that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) had requested the services of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, the federal agency tasked with helping to resolve labor disputes. The request came after several high-profile executives, including Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros.-Discovery chief David Zaslav, Disney Entertainment co-chairmen Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, raised the idea of ​​federal intervention on the appeals on Monday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. The decision appeared to be a last-minute attempt to salvage the negotiations and/or prolong them. But in its statement on Monday, SAG-AFTRA threw cold water on what it described as a deliberate leak. For Variety earlier in the day by what he claimed was “by the CEOs and their ‘unnamed sources’ even before our negotiators were made aware of the mediation request.” The union added: “The AMPTP has abused our trust and undermined the respect we have for them in this process. We won’t be manipulated by this cynical ploy to engineer an extension after the companies have had more than enough time to strike a fair deal. As the clock ticks down to the current expiration date of Wednesday’s TV/theater contracts at 11:59 p.m., the union has a strike authorization vote in hand to be able to call a strike as early as Thursday. The union resurfaced that fact in its statement Tuesday: “Time is running out,” SAG-AFTRA said. The two sides have negotiated a new three-year contract covering around 160,000 union members since June 7, with the two agreeing to an extension on June 30 to move talks forward. At the start of the talks, union president Fran Drescher and national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland set a cheerful tone for the talks, calling them “extremely productive”, while on June 30 the union’s television/theater negotiation outlined the schedule. the extension as agreed “in order to exhaust all opportunities to fulfill the just contract we all demand and deserve”. Tuesday’s statement marks a clear shift in tone from the union on the state of relations with studios and streamers. The statement is also in line with the extensive preparations the union has made in recent days for a possible strike. On Monday, top SAG-AFTRA executives met with major PR firms and hundreds of agents to discuss how a potential strike might unfold and what rules might apply to members. An agent who was on Monday’s call from representatives of SAG-AFTRA leadership’s tone of a possible strike said: “They weren’t talking about suspended sentences.”

