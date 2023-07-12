Assistance dogs are welcome, while others stay at home | News, Sports, Jobs





According to Merriam Webster’s definition of “a dog’s life,” it is a difficult, boring and unhappy life. Unfortunately for some this may be true, however, in today’s world most enjoy a pampered existence thanks to their owners. Dogs are often seen as a member of the family and in some cases have replaced the need for some to have children. Dogs are dressed for the holidays, run errands, and some owners generally assume that their dog should be able to go wherever they go. My fondest memory is that PetSmart started this phenomenon of dogs accompanying their owners into a retail establishment. Since then, the practice has grown and customers with dogs can be found in many types of businesses. Please understand that I am talking about pets and not trained service dogs. Trained service dogs should be welcome wherever their human goes. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) has reinforced this practice to ensure the rights of those with trained assistance dogs. But as often happens, something that is meant for good is obscured by selfish individuals who want to take advantage of the system. Today, people can buy service dog harnesses and other official-looking accessories just to get their dog places they shouldn’t be. Service animals are defined as dogs that are individually trained to work or perform tasks for people with disabilities. They are working animals, not pets. The work or task they provide must be directly related to the person’s disability. Dogs whose sole function is to provide comfort or emotional support are not considered service animals under the ADA. The Roosevelt Park Zoo, like others, has a no-pets policy to ensure the safety of our animals and our guests. In public, service dogs, as opposed to a comfort animal or regular pet, are specifically trained to, among other things, be quiet unless performing a trained task, remain calm, concentrate on their human, not on other animals, food or other human beings. Service dogs in public should not urinate or defecate inappropriately, whine, bark, growl or even pick up food. Service animals are amazing and potentially life-saving to their humans, and as gentle as his personal pet may be, he’s not a service dog. The ADA allows two questions to be asked of those entering with service dogs related to its purpose. Although some may lie, it is the only way we have to protect our animals. Whether you are planning a trip to the zoo or elsewhere with your pet, plan ahead by checking with the facility beforehand to avoid embarrassment or confrontation which can easily be avoided by knowing their policies. Our pets are special to us, and we want to take them out and share them with others, but there have to be limits. Thank you to those who acknowledge this fact and adhere to common courtesies, but shame on those who want to game the system because it makes it harder for those who need their trained service animals to survive. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

