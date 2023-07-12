Volleyball Nations League brings top women’s teams to compete in Arlington







Volleyball Nations League (VNL) brings the eight best teams in the world to compete in Arlington. After five weeks of fierce competition in six countries on four continents, VNL has announced the top teams in the world that will compete in the VNL Women’s Finals at College Park Center in Arlington from July 12-16. Three-time VNL champions USA will host the women’s final for the first time. The reigning Olympic champions now sit in second place, just 1 point behind Poland, finishing the preliminary matches 10-2.

VNL match schedule

The quarter-finals are on July 12, with Poland v Germany at 4 p.m. and the United States v Japan at 7:30 p.m.; July 13 Brazil v China – 10:30 a.m. and Turkey v Italy – 2 p.m. The finals will take place on July 15 and 16 with a medal ceremony following the final on July 16.

Volleyball World will provide fans, athletes, partners and other sports enthusiasts with the ultimate volleyball experience at the Finals in Arlington. It will be a memorable experience for all participants, whether they are new to the sport or volleyball pros. Tickets are available at VNLTickets.com.

Texas players to watch

Asjia ONeal of Southlake, was All-American at the University of Texas and helped the team win a national title in 2022. ONeal plays center blocker for Team USA and in the Brazil game scored four runs on three kills and one block. O’Neal came into the game against Serbia in the first round at the start of the third set and finished the game, scoring five points on four kills and one block.

Center tackle Brionne Butler, also a graduate of the University of Texas at Kendleton, who made her VNL debut in 2022. She scored 13 points on eight blocks and five kills in the win over No. 1 Serbia in the first round.

Other Texans to watch at the VNL games are Olympic gold and FIVB Volleyball Nations League gold medalist Chiaka Ogbogu of Coppell, and University of Texas graduate. Ogbogu plays middle and is sure to be a star in these games with outside hitter, Katy’s Avery Skinner. Skinner was all-American in Kentucky and Baylor.

United States Volleyball Nations League team

Another top player and favorite for Team USA this year is former team captain Jordan Larson, a three-time Olympian and three-time VNL champion. His return creates a buzz of excitement. Larson’s leadership and experience will be essential in helping Team USA clinch gold once again.

Among the new talents added to this year’s squad, Alexandra Frantti, who made her international debut last year at VNL 2022 as an outside hitter, will be supported by teammate Annie Drews, the veteran outside hitter named MVP in the of the 2019 VNL edition, when the American team won their second title. Drews was also part of Tokyo 2020’s golden squad, and she’s sure to be a force to be reckoned with once again at this year’s competition.

Ticket sales are in full swing and we are delighted to offer an exceptional opportunity to experience the most anticipated event of the year. New premium and short side seats have been released and are going fast. Click here to access all the necessary information and buy your tickets or visit VNLTickets.com.

World Volleyball

Volleyball World is a new partnership between the FIVB and CVC Capital Partners aimed at driving growth, innovation and investment in volleyball worldwide. Its goal is to create an integrated ecosystem connecting all volleyball stakeholders (fans, athletes, corporate partners) through digital and live events. Volleyball World is responsible for the commercial operation of major international volleyball and beach volleyball events including: World Championships, Volleyball Nations League, Olympic Qualifiers and Beach Pro Tour.

Volleyball Nations League

The Volleyball Nations League (VNL) is an annual international men’s and women’s volleyball competition organized by Volleyball World and launched in 2018. The league features the best national teams in the world who compete in pools over many weeks in iconic cities of the whole world. The top teams qualify for the VNL Finals which always feature fierce competition and electric crowds wowed by the best in live volleyball action. The VNL is committed to bringing the best of live sport to volleyball’s most passionate and important communities.