‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Says Industry ‘Scares Him’: ‘I Really Don’t Like Hollywood’

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star Tom Holland doesn’t want to be part of the Hollywood machine.

In an interview on the “Jay Shetty Podcast,” the actor opened up about his struggle to be part of the business while still maintaining his sense of self.

“I’m really a big fan of making movies, but I really don’t like Hollywood. It’s not for me,” Holland said.

“The company really scares me. I understand that I’m part of this company and I appreciate my kind of interactions with it, but that said, I’m still looking for ways to step back from it to live as normal. .a life as possible.”

He continued: “I really think it’s a constant thought, which is not to get lost. I’ve seen so many people come before me and get lost, and I’ve had friends with whom I’ve grown up and not my friends anymore because they lost in this business, and I’m really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, my friends, my carpentry , my golf, the charity my mum runs, that’s what makes me really happy and that’s what I have to protect.”

Holland has been an actor since he was nine years old and gained international fame playing Spider-Man in the movies “Avengers” and “Spider-Man.”

In June, he announced he would be taking a break from Hollywood, which he said was planned after his AppleTV+ series “The Crowded Room” ended.

His relationship with ‘Spider-Man’ co-star Zendaya was also in the spotlight, but Holland says they both work to maintain their privacy and have kept all details of their relationship during the interview. ‘interview.

“My relationship is the thing I keep most sacred, I don’t talk about it. I do my best to keep it as private as possible. We both believe it’s the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple.” he said.

Holland added, “For example, you’ll never see me at an award show that I don’t have to attend. I’m never going to a red carpet event that I’m not in the movie. I don’t don’t want to get attention when I don’t need it.”

The actor has made other changes in his life, including quitting alcohol, explaining that he has been sober for about a year and a half.

After trying “Dry January” and feeling the urge to drink, Holland realized that “all I could think about was having a drink. All I could think about. I would wake up thinking about it. . , and that really freaked me out. I was just like, Wow, maybe I have a little drinking problem.”

Later in the interview, the London-born star said, “I was definitely addicted to alcohol,” but his life improved once he stopped drinking.

“Things that would go wrong on set that would normally trigger me, I could take in my stride,” he said. “I had such mental clarity. I felt healthier. I felt healthier and I just thought, why am I a slave to this drink? Why am I so obsessed with have that drink?”

“Honestly, it’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” he added of his decision to get sober.

Holland has also decided to take a step back from social media.

“I was becoming a problem. I was just obsessed with it, and I was obsessed with knowing what people were saying and how people were, what they thought of me. So I decided to make an announcement, this which we unfortunately have to do, and say I’m taking a break from social media,” he recalled. “And I’ve tried to position myself and say I’m taking a break from social media because I feel like my mental health will benefit.”