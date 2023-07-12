Entertainment
Tom Holland says the entertainment industry is ‘not for him’: ‘I really don’t like Hollywood’
Tom Holland has revealed he doesn’t like Hollywood in a candid new interview.
The 27-year-old Spider-Man man admitted the entertainment industry was “not for him” and “scared” him on Tuesday’s episode ofJay Shetty Podcast.
“Listen, I’m really a big fan of making movies but I really don’t like Hollywood, it’s not for me,” revealed the British-born star who also shared that he was “enslaved” by alcohol before getting sober elsewhere on the podcast. .
“The business really scares me. I understand that I’m part of this business and I appreciate my kind of interactions with it,” he continued.
“But that said, I’m still looking for ways to get away from it, to live as normal a life as possible.”
Candid: Tom Holland revealed he doesn’t like Hollywood during his appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Jay Shetty’s podcast
‘Not for me’: The 27-year-old Spider-Man frontman admitted the entertainment industry was ‘not for him’ and ‘scared’ him; Pictured in an image from 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming
‘Today do this [podcast] is a very rare thing for me to do,” Tom continued, adding that he thought Shetty’s podcast was a “safe space” for him.
The actor went on to say that some of his friends got “lost” in the business.
“I really think it’s been an ongoing thought, which is not to lose yourself,” he explained.
“I’ve seen so many people come before me and get lost, and I’ve had friends I grew up with who aren’t my friends anymore, because they got lost in this thing.”
“I’m just really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, they’re my friends. It’s my carpentry, my golf, the charity run by my mum .
“Like, that’s what makes me really happy, and that’s what I should be protecting.”
Holland has been acting since the age of nine and gained worldwide fame playing Spider-Man in the Avengers and Spider-Man franchise.
In June, he announced he would be taking a break from Hollywood. He says the hiatus was already planned, but some have speculated that it came after his recent Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room was widely panned by critics.
Elsewhere in the interview, he revealed the reason he keeps his relationship with girlfriend Zendaya so private.
Interesting: ‘Listen, I’m really a big fan of making movies but I really don’t like Hollywood, it’s not for me,’ the British-born star revealed
Scary: “The business really scares me…I’m always looking for ways to get out of it, to live as normal a life as possible,” he added.
Staying true to himself: The actor went on to say that some of his friends got “lost” in the business. “I really think it’s been an ongoing thought, which is not to lose yourself,” he explained.
The actor gave a rare glimpse into his love life, saying his bond with the star, 26, is the “most sacred thing he keeps”.
Tom and Zendaya have kept their romance under wraps since they were first linked in 2017 after starring opposite each other in the Spider-Man franchise.
He said: “My relationship is the thing I hold most sacred. I don’t talk about it. I do my best to keep it as private as possible.
“We both think this is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple, so I try to stay as far away from Hollywood as possible.”
This comes just after last week Tom opened up about his romance with Zendaya and how “lucky” he was to have her in his life.
He kindly described their relationship as ‘worth its weight in gold’ as he explained how they can share their life and work experiences with each other.
During the extensive interview, Holland also talked about his journey to sobriety and how he realized he was addicted to alcohol.
He publicly revealed in May that he had been sober for a year and four months, adding that it was one of the hardest things he had ever done.
Holland said he realized he had a problem when he tried to go a month without drinking: “It was all I could think of. I woke up thinking about it, I checked the clock, “When is 12?” And that really scared me.
“I was like, ‘Wow, maybe I’ve got some booze’, so I kind of decided to punish myself and say I’ll do February too, I’ll do two months off” , said Holland. .
Protector: Elsewhere in the interview, Holland revealed the reason he keeps his relationship with girlfriend Zendaya so private
Sweet: He gave rare insight into his love life on Tuesday saying his bond with the star, 26, is the ‘most sacred thing he keeps’ (pictured in 2021)
Love: Tom and Zendaya have kept their romance under wraps since they were first linked in 2017 after starring opposite each other in the Spider-Man franchise
Happiness: This comes just after last week Tom gushed about his romance with Zendaya and said how “lucky” he was to have her in his life
Holland added that the two months had passed and he was “still struggling, like I couldn’t be social, I felt like I couldn’t go to the pub and have a lemon soda green, I couldn’t go out for dinner, I was really, really struggling, and I started to really worry about having a drinking problem.
When the two months were up, he decided to leave for another three months until his birthday, June 1.
“I thought to myself, if I can go six months without alcohol, then I can prove to myself that I have no problem,” Holland admitted, adding, “by the time I got to June 1, I was the happiest I have ever been in my life.
He added that after all this time without alcohol, he slept better, problem-solved better, “things that would go wrong on set that would normally trigger me, I could bear them in my stride.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12289585/Tom-Holland-says-entertainment-industry-not-really-not-like-Hollywood.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tom Holland says the entertainment industry is ‘not for him’: ‘I really don’t like Hollywood’
- Leeds City Council presented the prestigious Armed Forces Covenant Award
- Ex-Imran Khan party member Shireen Mazari sues Pakistani court to seek removal from exit control list
- Actor Hill Harper campaigns for Stabenow’s Senate seat
- Ronan had mixed passions for a job as a hockey coach for girls from Quincy/North Quincy
- I will defeat PM Modi if he challenges in Ramanathapuram: TN MP Navas Kani
- Jawaan Premiere: Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Neil Nitin praise Shah Rukh Khan
- Xi stays focused on emissions as China seeks energy security
- The Terminus project talks about glaciers | Peninsula Daily News
- University of North Texas
- NATO summit: Allies refuse to give Ukraine deadline to join – BBC News
- ‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Says Industry ‘Scares Him’: ‘I Really Don’t Like Hollywood’