Tom Holland says the entertainment industry is ‘not for him’: ‘I really don’t like Hollywood’

Tom Holland has revealed he doesn’t like Hollywood in a candid new interview.

The 27-year-old Spider-Man man admitted the entertainment industry was “not for him” and “scared” him on Tuesday’s episode ofJay Shetty Podcast.

“Listen, I’m really a big fan of making movies but I really don’t like Hollywood, it’s not for me,” revealed the British-born star who also shared that he was “enslaved” by alcohol before getting sober elsewhere on the podcast. .

“The business really scares me. I understand that I’m part of this business and I appreciate my kind of interactions with it,” he continued.

“But that said, I’m still looking for ways to get away from it, to live as normal a life as possible.”

Candid: Tom Holland revealed he doesn’t like Hollywood during his appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Jay Shetty’s podcast

‘Not for me’: The 27-year-old Spider-Man frontman admitted the entertainment industry was ‘not for him’ and ‘scared’ him; Pictured in an image from 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming

‘Today do this [podcast] is a very rare thing for me to do,” Tom continued, adding that he thought Shetty’s podcast was a “safe space” for him.

The actor went on to say that some of his friends got “lost” in the business.

“I really think it’s been an ongoing thought, which is not to lose yourself,” he explained.

“I’ve seen so many people come before me and get lost, and I’ve had friends I grew up with who aren’t my friends anymore, because they got lost in this thing.”

“I’m just really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, they’re my friends. It’s my carpentry, my golf, the charity run by my mum .

“Like, that’s what makes me really happy, and that’s what I should be protecting.”

Holland has been acting since the age of nine and gained worldwide fame playing Spider-Man in the Avengers and Spider-Man franchise.

In June, he announced he would be taking a break from Hollywood. He says the hiatus was already planned, but some have speculated that it came after his recent Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room was widely panned by critics.

Elsewhere in the interview, he revealed the reason he keeps his relationship with girlfriend Zendaya so private.

Interesting: ‘Listen, I’m really a big fan of making movies but I really don’t like Hollywood, it’s not for me,’ the British-born star revealed

Scary: “The business really scares me…I’m always looking for ways to get out of it, to live as normal a life as possible,” he added.

Staying true to himself: The actor went on to say that some of his friends got “lost” in the business. “I really think it’s been an ongoing thought, which is not to lose yourself,” he explained.

The actor gave a rare glimpse into his love life, saying his bond with the star, 26, is the “most sacred thing he keeps”.

Tom and Zendaya have kept their romance under wraps since they were first linked in 2017 after starring opposite each other in the Spider-Man franchise.

He said: “My relationship is the thing I hold most sacred. I don’t talk about it. I do my best to keep it as private as possible.

“We both think this is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple, so I try to stay as far away from Hollywood as possible.”

This comes just after last week Tom opened up about his romance with Zendaya and how “lucky” he was to have her in his life.

He kindly described their relationship as ‘worth its weight in gold’ as he explained how they can share their life and work experiences with each other.

During the extensive interview, Holland also talked about his journey to sobriety and how he realized he was addicted to alcohol.

He publicly revealed in May that he had been sober for a year and four months, adding that it was one of the hardest things he had ever done.

Holland said he realized he had a problem when he tried to go a month without drinking: “It was all I could think of. I woke up thinking about it, I checked the clock, “When is 12?” And that really scared me.

“I was like, ‘Wow, maybe I’ve got some booze’, so I kind of decided to punish myself and say I’ll do February too, I’ll do two months off” , said Holland. .

Protector: Elsewhere in the interview, Holland revealed the reason he keeps his relationship with girlfriend Zendaya so private

Sweet: He gave rare insight into his love life on Tuesday saying his bond with the star, 26, is the ‘most sacred thing he keeps’ (pictured in 2021)

Love: Tom and Zendaya have kept their romance under wraps since they were first linked in 2017 after starring opposite each other in the Spider-Man franchise

Happiness: This comes just after last week Tom gushed about his romance with Zendaya and said how “lucky” he was to have her in his life

Holland added that the two months had passed and he was “still struggling, like I couldn’t be social, I felt like I couldn’t go to the pub and have a lemon soda green, I couldn’t go out for dinner, I was really, really struggling, and I started to really worry about having a drinking problem.

When the two months were up, he decided to leave for another three months until his birthday, June 1.

“I thought to myself, if I can go six months without alcohol, then I can prove to myself that I have no problem,” Holland admitted, adding, “by the time I got to June 1, I was the happiest I have ever been in my life.

He added that after all this time without alcohol, he slept better, problem-solved better, “things that would go wrong on set that would normally trigger me, I could bear them in my stride.”