Entertainment
‘The Chosen’ Actor No Longer Doubts God Exists
In the hugely popular series, The Chosen, Nick Shakoour plays the role of Zebedeefather to disciples James and John. The actor recently opened up about being transformed while filming the show, from doubting God even existed to embracing a number of encounters in the presence of God.
In aInterview with Club 700 with Ashley Key, Shakoour shared that the role gave him a taste of being a father, as the actor doesn’t have children of his own. He also recounted his upbringing in the Greek Orthodox Church in Beirut, Lebanon. Shakour’s grandfather was a Greek priest.
Without experience as a father or of God himself, Shakoour found himself ill-equipped to portray Zebedee accurately. The role was downloaded to me by God, Shakoour said.
The Chosen’s Nick Shakoour shares his own encounters with God
Shakoour spoke briefly about his upbringing in the Greek Orthodox Church. Also, being from Beirut, Lebanon, histhe family clung to the burdensfor generations in this war-torn country.
As life does, it takes you through a series of challenges and trials, and your heart begins to turn to rock. And, you start going through an inner battle, the actor explained.
Shakoour continued: When I first signed up to do The Chosen, I had a conversation with God and said to him: You probably don’t even exist.
Shakoour described feeling like a black hole inside him was opening up. He felt a strong urge to call on God. Two set designers from the show invited him to a conference, and Shakoour was more than skeptical. He wasn’t sure what to think when he saw people whirling like ballerinas and swaying from side to side.
During the conference, he prayed that God would remove the burden that had been passed down from generation to generation within his family. Within 20 minutes, he said, the burden was gone and someone in the group told Shakoour they were praying for him. God told me to tell you that by showing up tonight you broke your family’s generational curse, the friend said.
Throughout the interview, Shakoour became emotional as he recounted his transformationencounters with god.
When he was made to abandon all his idols, nine people laid hands on Shakoour and anointed him with oil. I felt the presence of God, and it was frightening. Then I understood what it meant to have the fear of the Lord, he recalls.
He continued: From the bottom of my feet to the top of my head, it was as if the fire was going through and burning everything inside me.
I no longer felt like myself. And since then it’s been one encounter after another, Shakoour said.
Something special runs throughout the setStart with Zebedees House
A construction worker reminded Shakoour that the workers had written Bible verses on the walls of the houses during their construction. The worker asked, do you know in which house it started? As Shakoour did not know, the worker replied: It started at Zebedees. It started inyourhouse, then the scripture spread to the houses of the other characters.
After his own encounters and maintaining this close connection to the work of God through the portrayal of Zebedee, Shakoour was overwhelmed.
You know, we came together as a team when we started building these houses. We prayed that one of the actors would receive the Holy Spirit and become the seed to spread the gospel, the worker said. He then pointed to Shakoour and added, you are going to be that seed.
The Chosen continues to win fans by telling the story of Jesus
The Chosen is currently filming its fourth season. The series continues to break numerous crowdfunding records and has gained a loyal following. While it has always been broadcast free to homes and churches, inmates now have access to The Chosen, through a closed circuit service. And recently,The Chosen won a K-Love Fan Awardfor its impact.
Dallas Jenkins, director of The Chosen, receivedimportant reviews throughout the creation and filming of the series. Jenkins shared that he doesn’t care about pleasing others, but instead focuses on pleasing God.
I don’t worry about misperceptions or misunderstandings. I’m worried about how things are going, the director said.
After winning an award for the series, Jenkins said that Jesus is the answer, whether it’s new kinds of problems or the same one we encountered 2,000 years ago. Jesus is the only answer anyway, and that’s what the show does for people.
This article originally appearedhere and is used with permission.
|
Sources
2/ https://outreachmagazine.com/features/76827-an-actor-in-the-chosen-no-longer-doubts-gods-existence.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘The Chosen’ Actor No Longer Doubts God Exists
- Switching to SEC will only help, not hurt. Recruit faster
- Nicole Kidman, 56, shows off her amazing abs in a revealing black dress
- Google reports that AI chatbot “Bubble Character” for Z generation will be discontinued
- Excessive drinking during pandemic increases alcoholic liver disease mortality
- Inside Biden administrations, push to get Sweden into NATO and F-16s into Turkey
- Boris Johnson becomes a father again as his wife Carrie announces the arrival of his son, Frankie
- PSSI selects players for Indonesia U-17 national team, President Jokowi praises Erick Thohir’s performance
- Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani his most precious treasure. Watch | Bollywood
- Alekna will compete for the European U23 title
- How much is a flying dress photoshoot in Santorini, Montego Bay
- Stock Market Today: Asian Equities Follow Wall Street Higher; Activision Blizzard jumps