‘The Chosen’ Actor No Longer Doubts God Exists

In the hugely popular series, The Chosen, Nick Shakoour plays the role of Zebedeefather to disciples James and John. The actor recently opened up about being transformed while filming the show, from doubting God even existed to embracing a number of encounters in the presence of God.

In aInterview with Club 700 with Ashley Key, Shakoour shared that the role gave him a taste of being a father, as the actor doesn’t have children of his own. He also recounted his upbringing in the Greek Orthodox Church in Beirut, Lebanon. Shakour’s grandfather was a Greek priest.

Without experience as a father or of God himself, Shakoour found himself ill-equipped to portray Zebedee accurately. The role was downloaded to me by God, Shakoour said.

The Chosen’s Nick Shakoour shares his own encounters with God

Shakoour spoke briefly about his upbringing in the Greek Orthodox Church. Also, being from Beirut, Lebanon, histhe family clung to the burdensfor generations in this war-torn country.

As life does, it takes you through a series of challenges and trials, and your heart begins to turn to rock. And, you start going through an inner battle, the actor explained.

Shakoour continued: When I first signed up to do The Chosen, I had a conversation with God and said to him: You probably don’t even exist.

Shakoour described feeling like a black hole inside him was opening up. He felt a strong urge to call on God. Two set designers from the show invited him to a conference, and Shakoour was more than skeptical. He wasn’t sure what to think when he saw people whirling like ballerinas and swaying from side to side.

During the conference, he prayed that God would remove the burden that had been passed down from generation to generation within his family. Within 20 minutes, he said, the burden was gone and someone in the group told Shakoour they were praying for him. God told me to tell you that by showing up tonight you broke your family’s generational curse, the friend said.

Throughout the interview, Shakoour became emotional as he recounted his transformationencounters with god.

When he was made to abandon all his idols, nine people laid hands on Shakoour and anointed him with oil. I felt the presence of God, and it was frightening. Then I understood what it meant to have the fear of the Lord, he recalls.

He continued: From the bottom of my feet to the top of my head, it was as if the fire was going through and burning everything inside me.

I no longer felt like myself. And since then it’s been one encounter after another, Shakoour said.

Something special runs throughout the setStart with Zebedees House

A construction worker reminded Shakoour that the workers had written Bible verses on the walls of the houses during their construction. The worker asked, do you know in which house it started? As Shakoour did not know, the worker replied: It started at Zebedees. It started inyourhouse, then the scripture spread to the houses of the other characters.

After his own encounters and maintaining this close connection to the work of God through the portrayal of Zebedee, Shakoour was overwhelmed.

You know, we came together as a team when we started building these houses. We prayed that one of the actors would receive the Holy Spirit and become the seed to spread the gospel, the worker said. He then pointed to Shakoour and added, you are going to be that seed.

The Chosen continues to win fans by telling the story of Jesus

The Chosen is currently filming its fourth season. The series continues to break numerous crowdfunding records and has gained a loyal following. While it has always been broadcast free to homes and churches, inmates now have access to The Chosen, through a closed circuit service. And recently,The Chosen won a K-Love Fan Awardfor its impact.

Dallas Jenkins, director of The Chosen, receivedimportant reviews throughout the creation and filming of the series. Jenkins shared that he doesn’t care about pleasing others, but instead focuses on pleasing God.

I don’t worry about misperceptions or misunderstandings. I’m worried about how things are going, the director said.

After winning an award for the series, Jenkins said that Jesus is the answer, whether it’s new kinds of problems or the same one we encountered 2,000 years ago. Jesus is the only answer anyway, and that’s what the show does for people.

This article originally appearedhere and is used with permission.