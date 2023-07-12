Revolutionizing Crypto Investments and Entertainment with Real-World Guarantees





URANUS Warsaw, Poland, July 11. 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — URANO Ecosystem, a leading crypto project, is proud to unveil its revolutionary platform that combines crypto investments and entertainment into one comprehensive ecosystem. Backed by a Swiss company with a paid-up capital of CHF 100,000 and a proven track record, URANO aims to offer investors a secure and rewarding experience like never before. URANO Ecosystem stands out by offering a unique proposition a digital asset with guarantees in the real world. This provides investors with an additional layer of security and stability. The project relied on industry professionals, who bore the development costs out of pocket before the private sale, demonstrating their commitment to URANO’s success. Here are the main reasons why investing in the URANO ecosystem is a smart choice: CertiK security audit: URANO has undergone a rigorous security audit by CertiK, a renowned blockchain security company. This audit covers the three main smart contracts in the ecosystem, including URANO tokens, URANO staking and FFTs (Financial Fungible Tokens). The full audit ensures that the platform is secure and reliable for investors.

Advantageous purchase conditions: Investors can participate in the private sale of URANO tokens, offering immediate bonuses. These tokens have a short vesting period, with 100% release of purchased URANO tokens within 18 months of launch. This allows investors to quickly unlock the full potential of their investments.

Stacking hubs for passive income: URANO offers stacking hubs that serve as true URANO token generators. Investors can benefit from a daily stream of immediately downloadable tokens, with a total token return of +411% over a five-year period. Interest earned can also be reinvested in staking, compounding the total APY of the trade.

Safe Staking and NFT Stacking Boosters: URANO provides a smart contract for staking unlocked URANO tokens, ensuring a safe and decentralized process. Investors can enjoy a base yield of up to 32% APR, with different lock-up periods available. Additionally, URANO NFT stacking boosters increase stacking APR by up to +400%, providing additional benefits to investors.

Established development and marketing budget: URANO has already allocated substantial funds for development and marketing. The private sale collection is exclusively dedicated to improving the already extensive marketing plan and developing the ecosystem. This ensures continued growth and widespread adoption of the URANO platform.

Selling pressure under control and organic rise in asset prices: URANO has strategically planned the token distribution to avoid excessive selling pressure at launch. By only offering staking centers and gradually releasing private sale tokens, URANO aims to establish a solid price floor and create buying pressure above selling pressure. Strong marketing actions and partnerships with leading CEX investors further facilitate organic and linear increases in asset prices.

Complete components of the URANO ecosystem: URANO comprises two macro domains URANO Financial and URANO Entertainment. URANO Financial offers passive annuities through ordinary staking and stacking hubs, introduces FFTs to fund specific projects, and includes a financial launch pad for tokenization of traditional assets. URANO Entertainment offers MetaVersus TV, a tokenized advertising agency, MetaVerse, and Space Shopping, an e-commerce platform within the metaverse.

Sustainable and green initiatives: URANO is dedicated to environmental sustainability and rewards users with green points for every trade made on the URANO exchange. Users accumulating a certain score will receive NFT green certificates, certifying their contribution to reducing global CO2 emissions. URANO also supports the financing of green projects and acts as a business angel for real-world investments. The story continues URANO Ecosystem is poised to revolutionize the crypto space by offering a comprehensive platform that combines crypto investments, entertainment, and sustainability initiatives. With real-world guarantees, unique features and a large development and marketing budget, URANO offers investors a secure and rewarding experience. To learn more about the URANO ecosystem and participate in its private sale, visit the official website at https://urano.finance/ . About the URANO ecosystem URANO Ecosystem is a leading crypto project that aims to revolutionize crypto investing and entertainment. With the backing of a Swiss company and a team of industry professionals, URANO offers a full suite of products and services, including stacking hubs, financial fungible tokens, financial launch pad, metaverse TV , a token advertising agency, etc. URANO prioritizes security, sustainability, and investor satisfaction in its mission to create a robust ecosystem for the crypto community. Website | Twitter | Telegram | instagram | Facebook | Youtube https://urano.finance/ Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute a solicitation of investment, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice or business advice. It is strongly recommended that you exercise due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial adviser) before investing or trading in securities and cryptocurrencies. CONTACT: Stefano Martinez URANO Ecosystem support(at)urano.finance

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/urano-ecosystem-revolutionizing-crypto-investments-164500853.html

