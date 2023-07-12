Entertainment
Sivakarthikeyan in comparison with Rajinikanth, early Bollywood and Maaveeran
The Tamil public is fond of heroes who embody humility. The larger the star becomes, the more it must be anchored. Rajinikanth set a precedent. He’s superhuman on screen but walks around with his bald head shamelessly in public. Humility has become a prerequisite for stars. Sivakarthikeyan is the latest celebrity to perform well in this regard. Hence, he was recently compared to Rajinikanth by not just one but two of his co-stars Maaveeran, Mysskin and Saritha. Their statements quickly caused a stir as Tamil audiences are always keen on debate – Who is the next superstar? Asked about this comparison, Sivakarthikeyan quickly corrects, Saritha mam worked with Rajini sir in Netrikkan (1981) and she found my energy and hairstyle similar to Rajini sir back then. She did not mean that I am Mr. Rajini. Similarly, Mr. Mysskin compared my humility to his (Rajinikanth) and said that I am as modest as Mr. Rajini. There is nothing more. Now, it would have been easier for Siva to just thank Saritha and Mysskin, but her polite refusal of the compliment is the kind of modesty Tamil audiences love.
Throughout a media interaction, Siva was interrupted by incoming guests. Even as he answered questions, he made it a point to stop halfway, stand up, and greet latecomers with a handshake. He did it not only twice but four times. Perhaps patience is a prerequisite for being modest. Besides that, there is another similarity between Rajinikanth and budding Tamil stars – a remarkable display of spirituality. Like actor Dhanush, Siva also wore a mala rudraksha. Again questioned about it, Siva quickly dismisses any inner meaning, saying: It is a gift from my nephew. Even if I take it off for a day, he gets angry. So I should have it all the time.
As the conversation slowly turns to Maaveeran, Siva reveals why he chose to work with director Madonne Ashwin in the first place. I was impressed after seeing his first Mandela movie. It was very funny, but at the same time it was political satire that sent a brilliant message. I immediately wanted to work with the director after seeing the film, and I asked him for a story. He told Maaveeran. In fact, we had no idea Mandela would get two national awards when we launched Maaveeran. I’m a cartoonist in film, illustrating and writing this story called Maaveeran.
The Maaveeran trailer is intriguing to say the least. Siva’s character, Sathya, continues to look up to the sky whenever he’s featured, and there seems to be a connection between reality and the cartoon he does for the newspaper. I won’t reveal what the fantasy element is because that would ruin the movie. There is a connection between his comics and what happens to him in reality. What and how would be a spoiler, says Siva.
It was rumored that Sivakarthikeyan cut his salary to help direct Maaveeran. When asked why he gets involved in the production side of a movie, Siva replied, “There is no hero in the industry who hasn’t been through this. We are stuck in such a system. I acted in Rajini Murugan, directed by a renowned production house, Tirupathi Brothers. To date, I have not received my salary for this. Likewise, I made a film with another major production company. I had to go to court to get my money back. There is no one here to defend me, I should do it myself.
He adds: It’s not about my salary, it’s about trying out good content. Madonna Ashwins Mandela didn’t have a theatrical release, so we have no idea of its market potential. So it’s an experience. If I just get my stated salary and don’t care about the movie, you don’t know if it can be done. Or if someone else picks up this good socially responsible content. Although he has a social message, Maaveeran is far from being a preacher, assures Siva. No one in the film will speak long dialogues and messages, he promises. However, at the end of the film, we would know what it represents. If Mandela was talking about individual responsibility, Maaveeran is talking about what the system should do.
When asked about Advi Seshs claims he is making his Bollywood debut at the Telugu pre-release event in Hyderabad, Siva laughs. There was a misunderstanding. It was like I was doing a real Bollywood movie. When asked if my film with production house Kamal Haasans was going to be released in Hindi, I confirmed that it would be, as Sony is also collaborating with Raaj Kamal Films International. He made it look like I was making my Bollywood debut. On top of that, I maintained a reaction to whatever happened there (because he doesn’t know the language), hoping they only speak well of me.
Sivakarthikeyan has become a bankable star in Tamil cinema, but he always chooses to work with young and up-and-coming directors. Rather than working with top-tier directors, the young actor seems to be taking risks with all the other films by betting on new directors. If I hadn’t taken risks, I wouldn’t be here. I would have finished my MBA and settled down with a day job. Moreover, the great directors only approach me now. However, I will continue to work with young people. This experience will continue.
Later, when director-actor Mysskin spoke to the media about working at Maaveeran, the topic was again about Siva’s modesty. We were shooting for a fight sequence, and it was about 40 takes. After each take, Siva apologized to the stuntmen as the fight was almost real and they took real punches. I kept watching Siva and he apologized after every take. He doesn’t need to. I heard that he is a nice and humble guy, but I realized it was true.
|
Sources
https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/sivakarthikeyan-on-comparison-to-rajinikanth-bollywood-debut-and-maaveeran-8826069/
