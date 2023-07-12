Sivakarthikeyan in comparison with Rajinikanth, early Bollywood and Maaveeran

The Tamil public is fond of heroes who embody humility. The larger the star becomes, the more it must be anchored. Rajinikanth set a precedent. He’s superhuman on screen but walks around with his bald head shamelessly in public. Humility has become a prerequisite for stars. Sivakarthikeyan is the latest celebrity to perform well in this regard. Hence, he was recently compared to Rajinikanth by not just one but two of his co-stars Maaveeran, Mysskin and Saritha. Their statements quickly caused a stir as Tamil audiences are always keen on debate – Who is the next superstar? Asked about this comparison, Sivakarthikeyan quickly corrects, Saritha mam worked with Rajini sir in Netrikkan (1981) and she found my energy and hairstyle similar to Rajini sir back then. She did not mean that I am Mr. Rajini. Similarly, Mr. Mysskin compared my humility to his (Rajinikanth) and said that I am as modest as Mr. Rajini. There is nothing more. Now, it would have been easier for Siva to just thank Saritha and Mysskin, but her polite refusal of the compliment is the kind of modesty Tamil audiences love.

Throughout a media interaction, Siva was interrupted by incoming guests. Even as he answered questions, he made it a point to stop halfway, stand up, and greet latecomers with a handshake. He did it not only twice but four times. Perhaps patience is a prerequisite for being modest. Besides that, there is another similarity between Rajinikanth and budding Tamil stars – a remarkable display of spirituality. Like actor Dhanush, Siva also wore a mala rudraksha. Again questioned about it, Siva quickly dismisses any inner meaning, saying: It is a gift from my nephew. Even if I take it off for a day, he gets angry. So I should have it all the time.

As the conversation slowly turns to Maaveeran, Siva reveals why he chose to work with director Madonne Ashwin in the first place. I was impressed after seeing his first Mandela movie. It was very funny, but at the same time it was political satire that sent a brilliant message. I immediately wanted to work with the director after seeing the film, and I asked him for a story. He told Maaveeran. In fact, we had no idea Mandela would get two national awards when we launched Maaveeran. I’m a cartoonist in film, illustrating and writing this story called Maaveeran.