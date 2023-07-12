Nima Javidi ‘The Actor’ inspired by Shakespeare: Global Breakouts – Deadline

Welcome to Global Breakouts, Deadline’s bi-weekly installment where we shine the spotlight on the TV shows and movies that are killing it in their local territories. The industry is more global than it’s ever been, but smash hits pop up in pockets of the world all the time and it can be hard to keep up…so we’ll do the hard work for you.

This week we’re heading to Iran, where filmmaker Nima Javidi’s first TV series has won awards and garnered a lot of attention. Taking inspiration from the bard himself, the show follows two friends who use their acting skills to help solve cold cases. What could go wrong? A lot, it turns out. Having won the Grand Prix Series Mania, attracting the attention of thousands of important attendees at the annual Lille confab, Players creator and seller now have their sights set globally.

“We all play different roles in our lives, day in and day out,” Nima Javidi says of the overlapping themes in her grand prize-winning drama series Series Mania. The actor.

The Iranian author, who over the past two years has moved from cinema to the small screen, wanted to create a show that makes the viewer sit down and think about the characters they themselves inhabit on a daily basis. For an extra dollop of help, he enlisted the greatest British playwright of all time, William Shakespeare.

In The actor, which won the first prize at the Lille confab in March and is available to stream on Filimo and Namava in Iran, Ali, a naturally gifted but unknown theater artist, and his friend Morteza, use their acting skills to perform during evenings.

Combining drama, mystery and black comedy, the duo, played by Navid Mohammadzadeh (Tehran law) and Ahmad Mehranfar (About Ely), receive an offer from a detective agency to use their skills to help solve cold cases. Across a series of 20 episodes, they find themselves in increasingly daring and dangerous situations, while simultaneously trying to deal with issues in their own lives.

“We all play different roles in our own lives, day in and day out, and it’s part of our existence as human beings,” says Javidi, who speaks to Deadline via a translator from a village near the Iranian capital, Tehran. .

“It seemed really interesting to me and I wanted to work on the concept, which was fresh. It’s not just actors who are taking action, but people around the world are taking action every day.

Javidi was inspired by Shakespeare, and one of the Bard’s quotes appears before each episode – the first, of course, being “Everybody’s a Stage” by As you like it.

For Javidi, Shakespeare, whom he describes as the “greatest English-speaking novelist in history”, taught him to write “multi-dimensional and complicated” characters – a serious feat for someone who died more than a century ago. four centuries.

Produced and distributed by HA International, The actor would never have happened had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic, during which time Javidi – whose past credits include Iranian films melbourne And The Guardian – abandoned his long-gestating plan for a film that would have been difficult to finance and decided to try the small screen for the first time, which he describes as a “pleasant experience”.

“Over the past few years, I’ve realized that mass production is starting to be taken very seriously around the world,” he adds. “Many series are better than movies in terms of detail and that’s why I took this great opportunity to experience a TV show.”

Casting was always going to be an integral part of a show that required its main actors to often play several different roles per episode and Javidi took a long time to cast Mohammadzadeh and Mehranfar, whom he deliberately chose because of their theatrical prowess.

“Having this theatrical experience helped them relate to the characters and at the same time gave them the opportunity to play their different roles,” adds Javidi, who, beyond Shakespeare, drew inspiration from the 1991 Iranian film. The last act in which two siblings hire a troupe of actors to persuade the widow of their deceased brother-in-law to kill herself so they can inherit his house. He has seen the film 10 times.

However, with their main cast playing numerous roles per episode, the production team faced obstacles in areas such as costume design and makeup. One episode, in which Ali and Morteza dress up as older men, had to delay filming for several months because their makeup didn’t stick in hot weather, Javidi says.

A bit like last month North Country 99 world breakthrough, The actor has eschewed linear TV and is only available on VoD, but Javidi believes Iranian streamer shows tend to be more professional and higher quality.

The show ranks among the top three most watched currently on Filimo and Namava and has garnered tons of international recognition. Ziba Shahpouri, head of international affairs at HA International, which is selling the show, said a sale to a “major platform” was now complete.

It attributes in part Players marketing and promotion, having spent months attending festivals around the world to spread the word about what is a “very universal story”.

“Many countries and many cultures can identify with The actor so a big part of that was marketing, promoting and building relationships with buyers,” she adds.

Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September, Iranian politics and culture have been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Since then, dozens of local film and TV stars have spoken out and many have left the Middle Eastern nation.

“When you’re on the streets, you’ll see that it has an effect and obviously has an impact on society,” says Javidi.

But, he continues, things are as they were when it comes to production in Iran. “We make films and series with the same policy and the same rules as before,” he says.

Shakespeare’s “Everyone is a Stage” remains at the center of Javidi’s thought. Local and global players will be eager to see what this filmmaker-turned-TV creator comes up with next.