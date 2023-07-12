Lazy writing drowns Neeyat, Blind, Gaslight. Bollywood just doesn’t understand whodunit

A A well-executed thriller is like a layered chocolate cake, with each layer adding a delicious new twist. But Bollywood can’t get it right. His latest offerings, Anu Menon’s Neeyat– which is heavily inspired by Netflix Knives out-and Sonam Kapoor’s return vehicle Blind, released on Jio Cinema the same week, are both wet firecrackers. Their failure to attract and entertain audiences mirrors Bollywood’s inability to deliver compelling thrillers at a time when true crime is the flavor of the season on OTT.

Neeyat brings Vidya Balan back to the big screen after Mission Mangal (2019). But he fails to set off fireworks like History (2012), a film that won Balan a National Film Award. As At Knives Out (2019), a gallery of characters was invited to a castle in Scotland for the birthday of a fugitive AK or Ashish Kapoor a la Vijay Mallya. Menon’s “borrowings” from the hit series lack originality in most parts. Neither Balan’s performance as CBI officer Mira Rao, the Desi version of Benoit Blanc, nor a brilliant ensemble cast could recreate the magic.

by Sonam Kapoor Blind is based on the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Kapoor plays Gia, a Sikh woman from Glasgow who loses her job, her sight and her younger brother in a car accident, and comes across a serial killer who kills women.

It bears a striking resemblance to that of Sara Ali Khan gas lamp (2023), the third major thriller of the year released in March. Khan plays a paraplegic woman named Meesha, who attempts to uncover the truth behind her father’s absence from a castle in Rajasthan. Gia and Meesha both grapple with a disability trying to unmask a killer, but neither evokes the kind of edgy, tense suspense the movies were clearly aiming for.

Neither film offers the satisfaction of decoding the mystery. And that’s the problem with most of the Bollywood thrillers released in recent years. They seem promising at first but fail to execute the plot with authenticity.

Lazy writing drowns Neeyat, Blind and Gaslight. There are no goosebumps, nerve-wracking moments and headaches. All three opt for a forgettable female character at best. Balan, who played Vidya Bagchi in stories, could only help the film to a certain extent. His character’s backstory fails to deliver the kind of punch Bagchi did.

A compelling thriller relies on either an idiocentric genius investigator or the ingenuity of the killer to keep the audience hooked. Originality has never been Bollywood’s strong suit, but none of the three recent films have hit the mark. Neeyat still has Balan’s performance as a saving grace but gas lamp And Blind are rudderless ships.

OTT and true crime

Bollywood thrillers have not moved forward despite low box office sales and the intervention of OTT with a slew of offers from indian predator And House of Horrors: The Burari DeadAnd Mumbai Mafia: Police Vs The Underworld. Spanning multiple episodes, true crime documentaries have more time to delve into the layers of crime and murder.

Of the top 15 shows on OTT platforms released in 2022, five were true crime and thriller genres, concluded an Ormax report. The list was topped by Ajay Devgn-starrer Rudra: the border of darknessa copy of the famous British show by Idris Alba Luther (2010). Another was Criminal Justice: Adhura Sachagain a copy of the original UK broadcast criminal justice (2008).

Many Hindi offerings on OTT have been inspired by hit shows and movies from the UK or US, but unlike Bollywood, they succeed with good scripts and layered storytelling.

From serial killers and conspiracies to political scandals, most of these OTT shows haven’t thrown a punch when it comes to meeting the public’s need for criminal voyeurism. While shows like Delhi Murder (2019) managed to show rather than titillate in its two seasons, others like indian predator: The Butcher of Delhi (2022) gave in to excessive violence and gore. Despite this, both were hits.

One of the key ingredients is “based on real events”. Hansal Mehta cracked the code with two of his shows – Sony Liv’s Scam 1992: The story of Harshad Mehta (2020) and those of Netflix Scoop (2023) Both are based on real events and draw inspiration from numerous books written about them. 1992 book by Debashis Basu The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away inspired Scam 1992 while Scoop took his story from Jigna Vora Behind bars in Byculla: My days in prison.

Since the 2020 pandemic, Netflix has released a volume of true crime shows, in every language. One of his most watched films in 2020 was Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte’s thriller Raat Akeli Hai, a thriller set in Uttar Pradesh. The slow burn might not have been the best of its kind, but the setting and its cast managed to make it impactful.

There’s an element of authenticity to true “real life” crime shows that audiences clearly love. In such a viewing atmosphere, half-baked copies and lazy writing don’t do the trick, especially when they’re fictional.

Advanced audience

Thrillers have never been the most popular genre in Bollywood. Those who worked at the box office like samay (2003) and stories (2012) are versions borrowed, copied or remade – frame by frame – from South Indian films. If nothing, Blind, NeeyatAnd gas lamp could have been inspired by Bollywood remakes of Malayalam Drishyam, parts 1 and 2. The Hindi versions, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, are also frame-by-frame remakes of the original films, but the riveting plot kept the audience spellbound.

In the 1990s, Bollywood movies coupled with great music, big stars and shock value like 100 Days (1991), Khiladi (1992) and Gupt: The hidden truth (1997) still garnered commercial success. The last of this batch was the and dark Kaun? (1999), directed by Ram Gopal Verma. But much like the director himself, that same brand of movies slowly faded away.

In the 2000s, the atmosphere changed, as did the filming locations. Glamor was replaced by experiences, and small towns like Kolkata took center stage (as seen in history). But it was still a one-off success. With the introduction of streaming platforms and the proliferation of true crime and gritty crime shows in small towns, the viewing pattern has changed. People are looking for either authenticity or larger-than-life drama. movies like Neeyat, blind And gas lamp have managed to offer neither.

With stories as the latest gold standard, it’s no surprise that the recent thriller brew hasn’t had an impact. Scenic locations or spooky castles and even serial killers can’t sit the audience through unimaginative storytelling. They prefer to browse OTT platforms and find a better movie from the comfort of their homes.

Views are personal.

This article is part of a series called Beyond the Reel. You can read all the articles here.

(Editing by Ratan Priya)