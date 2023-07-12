Acclaimed actor Hill Harper seeking US Senate seat

Acclaimed actor Hill Harper

Harper’s bid for the Democratic nomination puts him on a direct collision course with U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin.

By Stacy M. BrownNNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Hill Harper, the well-known actor recognized for his roles in hit television shows such as ‘CSI: NY’ and ‘The Good Doctor’, has declared his candidacy for the vacant US Senate seat from Michigan.

With Harper’s entry into the race, he becomes the sixth Democratic candidate vying for the seat vacated by retired Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow.

A four-term senator, Stabenow announced her decision not to seek re-election in 2024, adding to the significance of the battleground state’s upcoming elections.

Although born in Iowa, Harper has established close ties to Michigan.

He owns a residence in Detroit and made a notable investment in the city’s retail landscape when he purchased Roasting Plant Coffee in 2017.

Before pursuing an acting career, Harper attended Brown University and Harvard Law School.

His extensive acting portfolio includes a nine-season run on the CBS show “CSI: NY” and a current role on ABC’s “The Good Doctor.”

Harper’s involvement in public service extends beyond the entertainment industry.

In 2012, President Barack Obama named Harper to his cancer panel because of his personal experience as a cancer survivor.

Harper’s background as a small business owner, union member and activist positions him as a unique candidate who emphasizes his status as a careerless politician.

He said his campaign would be “powered by the people, for the people,” hoping the trait would give him an edge in Congress.

In an interview with The Associated Press preceding her announcement, Harper stressed the importance of representing the people rather than sticking to party lines.

He said he believed Michigan residents wanted an independent voice in the U.S. Senate.

Harper faces the daunting challenge of catching up with Slotkin’s impressive fundraising efforts and established campaign.

Slotkin, who secured the backing of fellow U.S. Representative Haley Stevens, raised $5.8 million in just over four months, with $3.6 million remaining unspent.

Initially, many top Democratic candidates planning to run for the Senate chose not to run after Slotkin’s announcement in February.

However, in recent months, the field of Democratic candidates has widened.

State Board of Education member Pamela Pugh, former Detroit State Representative Leslie Love, businessman Nasser Beydoun and attorney Zack Burns all threw their hats in the ring.

Michigan is of significant importance to the Democratic Party as the state is a must in maintaining control of the Senate.

Democrats are planning tough races in other battleground states like Ohio, West Virginia, Montana, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

In the 2020 election, Republican John James narrowly lost to incumbent Democratic Senator Gary Peters, who is now a United States Representative.

While two GOP candidates, including state Board of Education member Nikki Snyder, have declared their intention to run, Republicans have yet to field a top contender for the seat.

Notable figures like former US Representative Peter Meijer are said to be considering offers.

Republicans have managed just one of Michigan’s last 15 Senate races, winning one open seat victory in 1994.