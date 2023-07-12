Tom Cruise “dreamed” of the cinema release of Mission: Impossible | Entertainment
Tom Cruise “dreamed” of releasing “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” in theaters.
The Hollywood icon reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in the new action blockbuster and is delighted that the film has finally made it to the big screen after the hurdles posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the film’s New York premiere on Monday (7/10/23), Tom said: “We talked about it. We dreamed about it. It’s very, very special.
“On ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ they kept pushing the movie and pushing the movie, and for (McQuarrie) and me, it’s such an ambitious movie. And it was a very difficult movie to produce, and then everything happened, and it was even more difficult. So to have that answer…it’s very, very special.”
Tom has defended the cinematic experience amid the challenges of the pandemic, but doesn’t feel pressured to make the new film a box office hit.
The 61-year-old star explained: “I’m just going to make the best films I can make, and I want them all to do well, and I want all the other films to do well.
“I think about a movie in terms of quality and longevity, I invest everything in it. So really, my job is just to try to make the best movie possible to entertain audiences for that particular genre.”
Leaked audio footage showed Cruise yelling at a crew member who didn’t follow social distancing rules during the pandemic and his co-star Simon Pegg explained that the star got angry because he feared COVID-19 ” erase cinema from the face of the earth”.
He told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: “Everything that interests Tom, in terms of work, was at stake because of the pandemic.
“For him, there was a danger that this virus could erase cinema from the face of this earth.
“People can claim that cinema is frivolous. But it’s not. Cinema brings people together at a time when they were falling apart, and that only added to Tom’s determination to bring people together. people in a room. The power of cinema is, for him, precious and it is vital, we support it.”
