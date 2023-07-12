Is Bollywood next stop for critically acclaimed Metro Manila star Jake Macapagal





Jake Macapagal is a well-known Filipino actor who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with his incredible talent and acting skills. Image: Jake Macapagal (Source: Supplied) Jake has over 35 years of stage and screen experience and is best known for his ability to bring depth to the characters he plays. He’s appeared in a variety of other notable projects, including HBO Asia’s Halfworlds and Ben Rekhi’s Watch List. – Advertisement – His most recent series is No Escape on Paramount+ which is set in the Philippines. The seven-part thriller drama series shot in Thailand is directed by Hans Herbots and written by Kris Mrksa. It was adapted from Lucy Clarke’s bestselling novel ‘The Blue’ and features a number of stars from Australia and New Zealand. In No Escape, Jake plays Colonel Justin Reyes of the local Philippine police who is determined to find out what really happened on the yacht – The Blue. Jake says, “The role means a lot to me! I’m the one investigating what happened on the yacht, so I follow them to Australia. But that’s easier said than done because it’s beyond my jurisdiction. Image: Jake Macapagal in No Escape (Source: Supplied) Jake has seen his share of struggle and demotivating reviews during his three-decade journey in the entertainment industry. In 2010, Jake took an eight-week acting course in Australia. An acting teacher told him he wouldn’t make it in the industry because people wouldn’t cast him in any role. – Advertisement – He adds: “Discrimination was part of the experience in Australia…that was 13 years ago…The teacher said without knowing anything about my background as a performer and what I wanted to be as an actor .” Metro Manila is considered one of Jake’s most notable performances. This critically acclaimed film earned him a nomination in the ‘Most Promising Newcomer’ category at the BIFA Awards. Image: Jake Macapagal in Metro Manila (Source: Screenshot) Image: Rajkumar Rao in Citylights (Source: Screenshot) Right now, Jake is struggling to connect with filmmakers and actors in India. He says: “I tried to connect with directors and actors in India after Metro Manila was turned into citylights. However, none of the Indian filmmakers responded! Jake hopes that for a thriving Indo-Pacific film industry to develop and produce stories that matter, Indian filmmakers will need to be more open to their creative brothers and sisters in the region. He observes : “We need people from the Indo-Pacific to tell our stories with collaborations at all levels.” Given Jake’s vast experience and talent, there is no doubt that his status as a rising star in the entertainment industry is confirmed. His career trajectory will also help open doors for other Filipino and Indo-Pacific actors who want to make their mark in the entertainment industry. To learn more about Jake Macapagal’s career and journey in the entertainment industry, listen to his exclusive interview with Dr. Amit Sarwal. Like? Take a second to support The Australia Today News on Patreon!

