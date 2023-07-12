Minx Cast on How Starz Saved Season 2 – The Hollywood Reporter

Last December, with only a week of shooting left on Naughty season two, the cast of the high-profile period comedy about low-cost porn publisher Bottom Dollar and its launch of a fictional (and feminist) film Playgirl-esque magazine, got news that no one expected. They have been cancelled.

“Our show creator [Ellen Rapoport] kindly called us and said, ‘That’s a bad call,’ and relayed the news,” says Naughty actress Jessica Lowe, who plays Bambi on the show. It was a moment that Naughty Star and co-executive producer Jake Johnson adds the cast “all very shocked” on the left.

“It was bananas because it came at a time when we were on all these year-end best lists,” recalls star Lennon Parham, who plays Shelly, the sister of Naughty co-founder Joyce Prigger. “So everyone was just confused. I thought we were in the business of making great television, and we universally agree that this show is awesome, pushes boundaries, and is a world we don’t have never been before.

The news fell on a Monday while the cast was in the middle of filming. They only had five days left, including reshoots and a bit of the season two finale. “We were a week away from finishing production, it was a real kick in the head,” Feig previously said. The Hollywood Reporter, before revealing the only silver lining. “They said, ‘But finish the season. Finish shooting the show, finish the post. They could have easily pulled the plug if they were looking to save money, but they didn’t.

Although they had a chance to wrap up, the news – at least at first – made it difficult for some actors to work. “I just felt uncomfortable,” Lowe recalled. “I was shooting a scene with Ophelia [Lovibond] in the kitchen, and each time before they shouted “action”, I would fight back my tears. I could just see how discouraged this crew was. People work very hard to make any show, but especially a high-profile comedy, and one that’s set in 1973. It’s a lot of work. So all those 15-hour days, if they were ever to be seen, were really cruel. Like, who are we doing this for? It’s just film turbulence.

Jake Johnson in Naughty. Courtesy of STARZ

But the Naughty the cast tells THR that the energy around the fate of the series, which was saved by Starz, was not the same overall. “We were filming when we found out, so I think what was interesting at that time was that everyone’s personalities came through. Everyone responded exactly as you would expect to everything that was going on,” Idara Victor recalled. “I just remember Ophelia saying, ‘Oh yeah, we’re fine.'”

“We’re like, ‘OK, best friend but… What?'” Oscar Montoya, who plays Bottom Dollar photographer Richie, laughs. “Dad Jake was also like, ‘Oh, we’re fine. We are well.'”

“And every time I was like, ‘OK, we’re fine.’ He’d be like, ‘We hopelaughs Victor de Johnson. “I was like, ‘Why are you trying to scare me?'”

According to Victor, some co-stars like Lowe were “asking a million questions” as the group navigated the news during a tough few days on set, alongside jokes that helped keep everyone’s spirits up. Part of their ability to laugh during the painful moment was due to reassurances from stars Johnson and Lovibond, who felt much more confident that this wasn’t the end of their story – or Bottom Dollar.

“Our experience was a little different than everyone else’s because we learned that Lionsgate was still very excited about the show and it was about taxes. It was about money, and they were buying it,” Johnson said. THR. “Very soon after that there were three streamers bidding on it. So we knew it would find a new home, but we were told we weren’t allowed to make an announcement about it. I so tried via social media. I put something where I said, ‘We hear you all. We appreciate you. Good news coming.’

“We had about a week of shooting left when we were in this position, and we didn’t know exactly where we were going, but we knew it was going to be okay,” Lovibond, who plays Joyce, the feminist mind behind and creator of Naughty magazine, adds. “But in this last week of filming, when we saw the incredible messages of support and the outraged people, it made it even more enjoyable. We got a taste of people’s enthusiasm for it. It made last week really great, which isn’t what people think we’re going to say. You’d all imagine us crying into your coffee cups, but it wasn’t like that. was just everyone having a little fun.

Victor and Montoya credited Rapoport and the show’s creative team for remaining transparent throughout the process. “They weren’t trying to hide anything. They kept it real. They kept it at 100,” says Montoya THR. “We appreciate that kind of transparency because it shows they’re with us. We fight this together.

Victor agrees, adding that while the set had “different perspectives and opinions” on what was going on, it was an experience they “really lived together” with much the same passion as their counterparts at the screen. “It’s very Bottom Dollar. It literally felt like a reflection of Bottom Dollar and how we would handle things,” she says.

“It seemed oddly fortuitous,” adds Lovibond. “Obviously in the Deep Throat episode, Doug says we’re back and bigger than ever. We had shot all of this before, but rewatching it felt like a very happy accident. Looks like it was placed, but it was already there. There was a harmony between what was happening in reality and what you see on screen.

Max’s (formerly HBO Max) decision to cut ties with the Rapoport-created series came as part of a larger cost-cutting effort for the streamer and its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, following the April 2022 merger. Since then, a number of shows have not only been canceled or killed off in production, but others have been removed from the platform entirely, with some being streamed on Netflix and others with no new cast available. WBD’s decision would also prompt other entertainment distributors like Paramount+, Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu to cancel or remove content from their libraries.

“It feels like the Wild West, to be honest. I’ve had shows canceled before, but not during filming. It was crazy,” Parham says. “When a show got canceled you knew why. He’s not doing the right numbers. It didn’t work out the way they wanted it to. They are not creatively satisfied with it. But when all those boxes are checked, or you don’t have access to how it works because it’s streaming — but people are talking about it — you’re like, ‘Well, what the worth it ? Why do we can it? Is this a substantive issue? Is it arbitrary? Is it a new boss who doesn’t know you? »

“Before it felt like you didn’t have a lot of power, but at least you knew what was going on on the pike, and now you feel like you have no idea, and that’s is a bit scary,” adds Parham. .

Oscar Montoya and Ophelia Lovibond in Naughty. Courtesy of STARZ

Co-executive producer and star Johnson says the realization that “you’re working for people in companies where it’s not personal” as it can be for artists and audiences is making things start to feel “a bit goofy”. He also explained how Naughty speaks directly to the experience of doing business in Hollywood right now, in the midst of a Writers Guild strike and impending SAG-AFTRA strike. This includes the confusing signals around what it means to succeed in the age of streaming.

“What I feel connected to is that we’re in a time where these big corporations are taking over all of these art forms, and big corporations are looking to get the most out of people who want to tell stories and act in stories for audience members who enjoy watching those stories,” he recounts. THR. “So it was really interesting to do a show on a little magazine and there are people trying to blow Bottom Dollar. The city is against it, the lawyers are against it, whereas the reason we got canceled from HBO Max was the number. It was the money. It’s as simple as a spec sheet.

Feig, who is no stranger to canceled shows, noted that what happened with Naughty felt both familiar and unfamiliar in terms of how the industry has operated historically and today. But the current climate is why he is particularly happy to have Naughty in a house like Starz, where there is both a linear component and a streaming component, offering a chance for a larger audience and more permanence.

“Unless you’re a painter who burns his paints when he’s done, that’s the only reason we do this. We want as many people as possible to see it, as many people as possible to appreciate it and find it,” he says. “I’ve always said I’d rather sell a show to QVC – be the first scripted show on QVC – than get some cool streamer that nobody’s ever heard of because we want people to see our stuff. “

But the executive producer also noted that the effort to save Naughty has always been a part of the show’s history, after “no one would pick it up” as they premiered it for its first season.

“They were just afraid of it for different reasons. Some, I think, because of the subject matter, some just because it was a 70s show – a million different reasons we’ve heard. So we all left saying, ‘It’s dead’, and it was dead for months,” he said. “Naughty has always been a phoenix.