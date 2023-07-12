Entertainment
Hollywood has forgotten the magic of film (marketing); Have you tried hiding from research?
Here’s today’s roundup of AdExchanger.com news. Want it by email? Register here.
lost the thread
The Barbie movie won’t premiere until next week, but it’s virtually guaranteed to be a big hit, given the deluge of energy and coverage before the exit.
The marketing success (and excess) of Barbie is also a reminder of how studios in general seem to have forgotten how to do movie marketing.
People are blaming industry dynamics and macro trends for a series of major box office duds, but whatever magic studios were putting stars on morning shows, word of mouth, theaters themselves- same, the trailers at the theater, they lost touch.
Barbie is a confluence of charismatic beautiful leads, star directors and a massive pre-built brand with deep associations in people’s minds. But that has also been the case with recent flops in the Superman and Indiana Jones franchises, among others.
Barbie aside, studios have largely relied on Google search, YouTube, and their DTC channels to reach audiences, but they’re not succeeding.
What works? Creativity.
The horror movie Smile was a smash hit last year after a series of old-fashioned viral marketing tactics. The same could be said of the thriller M3GAN.
A life of syn
Danny Sullivan, Google Search’s Industry Liaison, is still digesting editor feedback (i.e. outbursts of anger and frustration) following a recent update to Google Search’s guidelines. Google for online content syndication.
News publishers such as The Washington Post, Associated Press, Reuters and Bloomberg allow other publishers to republish certain stories. Columnists are often unionized, which means a WaPo opinion writer may also appear in USA Today. That’s even true in the ad tech trades, with the Bloomberg stories syndicating to Ad Age.
The problem is that syndicated stories often replace the original in Google searches thanks to some clever SEO game.
Publishers are frustrated because, hey, Google should be able to figure this out, right? But Google’s advice is to require syndication partners not to index these articles so the search crawler only sees the original.
This guidance is simply unrealistic, however. Forcing other publishers not to index content is not how licensing agreements work and would add even more work to publishers.
Barry Schwartz at Round table on search engines was on the case.
Play sports ! Wait, don’t go there!
Some analysts think Disney should drop ESPN.
Prices for sports broadcasts go up, up, up while TV viewership goes down, down, down. But a full pivot to streaming or a direct-to-consumer business would mean foregoing cable affiliate fees that will generate an estimated $14 billion this year. Initiated reports.
Analysts estimate ESPN would need to charge between $20 and $30 a month for its DTC service to replace that revenue, not including ads and other revenue. Also, there is no guarantee that subscription numbers will take off.
A crucial unknown factor in the equation is how the transition would affect ad revenue.
Disney’s main counterweights are cable and streaming subscription fees. But if data-driven ads can truly outperform linear ads, the higher value could help make subscription revenue easier to pull off.
So, is it worth the risk?
Depends who you ask. Some analysts say yes, because ESPN is ESPN, while others cite recent operational losses and the need to reduce costs.
But here’s another one in favor of selling ESPN: Disney will need the money if it wants buy the Comcasts share of Hulu.
But wait, there’s more!
A federal judge dismisses the FTC’s lawsuit to stop Microsoft from buying Activision Blizzard. The UK CMA can now negotiate a deal to enable the acquisition. [Bloomberg]
Microsoft CMO Chris Capossela is focused on the big picture, not shiny, shiny things like ads. [Adweek]
Shopify items are now for sale on Roku devices. [TechCrunch]
How Robloxs Partner Program is helping the platform establish itself as a marketing channel. [Digiday]
You are engaged!
Annemarie Dooling is Gannett’s new vice president of audience growth and monetization. [tweet]
The Washington Post appoints Alex MacCallum as CRO [release] and Vineet Khosla as CTO [release].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.adexchanger.com/ad-exchange-news/hollywood-forgot-about-movie-marketing-magic-have-you-tried-hiding-from-search/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood has forgotten the magic of film (marketing); Have you tried hiding from research?
- $1.1 trillion disappears from Chinese big tech companies as Chinese government cracks down on regulations
- Tim Tebow professional hockey team comes to Lake Tahoe
- The dirty side of fast fashion
- How sustainability will shape the future of technology innovation and vice versa
- International document announces dividend | IP Stock News
- Xi says Russia and China should ‘lead global governance reform’
- Major setback for Donald Trump? No immunity from trial of E. John Carroll | world news
- Cisumdawu toll road section was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo
- Rising UK interest rates threaten Sunaks fiscal plans, OBR warns | interest rate
- Minx Cast on How Starz Saved Season 2 – The Hollywood Reporter
- A Realistic Future for Artificial Intelligence in Last Mile Technology — Retail Technology Innovation Hub