Hollywood has forgotten the magic of film (marketing); Have you tried hiding from research?

Here’s today’s roundup of AdExchanger.com news. Want it by email? Register here.

lost the thread

The Barbie movie won’t premiere until next week, but it’s virtually guaranteed to be a big hit, given the deluge of energy and coverage before the exit.

The marketing success (and excess) of Barbie is also a reminder of how studios in general seem to have forgotten how to do movie marketing.

People are blaming industry dynamics and macro trends for a series of major box office duds, but whatever magic studios were putting stars on morning shows, word of mouth, theaters themselves- same, the trailers at the theater, they lost touch.



Barbie is a confluence of charismatic beautiful leads, star directors and a massive pre-built brand with deep associations in people’s minds. But that has also been the case with recent flops in the Superman and Indiana Jones franchises, among others.

Barbie aside, studios have largely relied on Google search, YouTube, and their DTC channels to reach audiences, but they’re not succeeding.

What works? Creativity.

The horror movie Smile was a smash hit last year after a series of old-fashioned viral marketing tactics. The same could be said of the thriller M3GAN.

A life of syn

Danny Sullivan, Google Search’s Industry Liaison, is still digesting editor feedback (i.e. outbursts of anger and frustration) following a recent update to Google Search’s guidelines. Google for online content syndication.

News publishers such as The Washington Post, Associated Press, Reuters and Bloomberg allow other publishers to republish certain stories. Columnists are often unionized, which means a WaPo opinion writer may also appear in USA Today. That’s even true in the ad tech trades, with the Bloomberg stories syndicating to Ad Age.

The problem is that syndicated stories often replace the original in Google searches thanks to some clever SEO game.

Publishers are frustrated because, hey, Google should be able to figure this out, right? But Google’s advice is to require syndication partners not to index these articles so the search crawler only sees the original.

This guidance is simply unrealistic, however. Forcing other publishers not to index content is not how licensing agreements work and would add even more work to publishers.

Barry Schwartz at Round table on search engines was on the case.

Play sports ! Wait, don’t go there!

Some analysts think Disney should drop ESPN.

Prices for sports broadcasts go up, up, up while TV viewership goes down, down, down. But a full pivot to streaming or a direct-to-consumer business would mean foregoing cable affiliate fees that will generate an estimated $14 billion this year. Initiated reports.

Analysts estimate ESPN would need to charge between $20 and $30 a month for its DTC service to replace that revenue, not including ads and other revenue. Also, there is no guarantee that subscription numbers will take off.

A crucial unknown factor in the equation is how the transition would affect ad revenue.

Disney’s main counterweights are cable and streaming subscription fees. But if data-driven ads can truly outperform linear ads, the higher value could help make subscription revenue easier to pull off.

So, is it worth the risk?

Depends who you ask. Some analysts say yes, because ESPN is ESPN, while others cite recent operational losses and the need to reduce costs.

But here’s another one in favor of selling ESPN: Disney will need the money if it wants buy the Comcasts share of Hulu.

But wait, there’s more!

A federal judge dismisses the FTC’s lawsuit to stop Microsoft from buying Activision Blizzard. The UK CMA can now negotiate a deal to enable the acquisition. [Bloomberg]

Microsoft CMO Chris Capossela is focused on the big picture, not shiny, shiny things like ads. [Adweek]

Shopify items are now for sale on Roku devices. [TechCrunch]

How Robloxs Partner Program is helping the platform establish itself as a marketing channel. [Digiday]

You are engaged!

Annemarie Dooling is Gannett’s new vice president of audience growth and monetization. [tweet]

The Washington Post appoints Alex MacCallum as CRO [release] and Vineet Khosla as CTO [release].