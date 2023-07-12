Hollywood actors may soon join writers on picket lines





With a deadline looming and no sign of movement towards a contractual agreement, a strike of Hollywood actors appeared increasingly likely on Tuesday – a move that would put artists on the picket lines with writers who left work more than two months ago. Amid an 11 a.m. flurry of activity on Tuesday, the SAG-AFTRA union announced it had accepted a “last minute request” from the Alliance of Film and Television Producers for federal mediation, but he refused to extend his existing labor contract again after the 11:59 p.m. Wednesday trading deadline – after which a strike could be called. “We will not be distracted from bargaining in good faith to achieve a fair and equitable settlement by the time our agreement expires,” according to the union’s statement. “We are engaged in the negotiation process and will explore and exhaust all possible opportunities to reach an agreement, but we are not convinced that the employers intend to negotiate towards an agreement.” SUGGESTED: Hollywood writers strike: Thousands attend WGA rally The union also blasted a report earlier today in trade publication Variety suggesting that various Hollywood heavyweights – including Disney CEO Bob Iger, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Warner Bros./Discovery’s David Zaslav – had launched the idea of ​​federal mediation. . According to the union, the story was published “even before our negotiators were informed of the request for mediation”. “We will not be manipulated by this cynical ploy to engineer an extension when the companies have had more than enough time to reach a fair deal,” according to the union. SAG-AFTRA’s contract was originally set to expire on June 30, but the union and AMPTP have agreed to an extension so talks can continue. The Actors’ Union represents approximately 160,000 performers. Variety and Deadline both reported on Tuesday that the heads of Hollywood’s top talent agencies – WME’s Ari Emanuel, CAA’s Bryan Lourd and UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer – recently reached out to SAG-AFTRA management to offer help with find a way to avoid a strike. According to Deadline, SAG-AFTRA officials were receptive to Emanuel’s offer of assistance, but it was unclear what form that might take. The contract negotiations were conducted largely under a mutually agreed-upon media blackout, so there were no public updates from SAG-AFTRA or AMPTP on the state of the talks. The actors union is focused on many of the same issues that prompted the Writers Guild of America union to call a strike on May 2, including calls for revised residual formulas for streaming content and protections from use of artificial intelligence in film and television production. . The actors union has not struck since 1980. The WGA has gone on strike for 100 days beginning in 2007. If SAG-AFTRA were to call a strike, it would be a rare double-barreled industrial action, effectively shutting down this little production. was still happening since the writers had left work. Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP began on June 7. AMPTP has already entered into a three-year contract with the Directors Guild of America. The pact was massively ratified by DGA members on 24 June. The DGA-AMPTP deal includes a 12.5% ​​salary increase over a three-year period for administrators, as well as a “substantial” increase in residuals for streaming content – including a 76% increase in residuals foreigners for the largest platforms and a mutual confirmation that the artificial intelligence is not a person and cannot substitute for the functions carried out by the members of the DGA. This agreement was reached after less than a month of negotiations, before the expiry on June 30 of the previous DGA contract.

