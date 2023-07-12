Bollywood | Gulzars Koshish, Hrishikesh Mukherjees Mili and Bawarchi to be Remade by Jaadugar Films and NC Sippy’s Grandson





Official remakes of Mili, Koshish And Bawarchi three classic Bollywood films starring Jaya Bachchan were announced on Wednesday by Jaadugar Films and SRS Productions. Abir Sengupta and Anushree Mehta of Jaadugar Films, creators of the original ZEE5 film Mrs. Undercover (2023), have teamed up with Sameer Raj Sippy of SRS Productions to create modern adaptations of the Hindi films, originally produced under the NC Sippy banner in the 1970s. Cast and crew for the remakes will be announced soon. We are absolutely thrilled to embark on this magical journey of making three of our all-time favorite movies in a new form and a new mould. It’s a huge responsibility because Koshish, Bawarchi And Mil are celebrated in India and across the world which were made by the legendary Gulzar Saab and Hrishi And who set the standards for cinema for generations to come, Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta said in a joint statement. These are the films we grew up with and these are the stories the next generation should also witness; learn about our rich cinematic heritage. We are striving to do our best to live up to expectations, accountability and most importantly, remake those movies that will touch the hearts of audiences from afar, reads their statement. Sameer Raj Sippy, who is also the grandson of NC Sippy, said that classic stories should be remade with a modern perspective to enrich the cinematic experience. I think movies are about defining moments, interesting enough to share with people, and that’s why I think it’s time to take classic stories and bring them into today’s storyline, with a more recent and modern perspective. And that’s the intention behind revisiting Bawachi, Mili And Koshish. Coming from a legendary family of filmmakers and inspired by the family business, I now wish to carry on this legacy passed down to me by my grandfather NC Sippy, my uncle Romu Sippy and my father Raj Sippy. he adds. The 1972 movie Koshishdirected by Gulzar, pays homage to the Japanese film The happiness of us alone (1961). Starring Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan (ne Bhaduri), it depicts the inspiring journey of a deaf-mute couple who defy the odds to lead a life filled with dignity. Hrishikesh Mukherjee Bawarchi (1972), itself a remake of Tapan Sinha’s 1966 Bengali language film Galpo Holeo Satti, starred Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bachchan. He showed how a talented domestic helper inspires and brings together members of a dysfunctional middle-class family. Mil (1975) is another film by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, titled by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, which explores the budding romance between a depressed alcoholic and his jolly neighbor, Mili. However, their relationship is overshadowed by Milis’ terminal illness.

