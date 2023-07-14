How the Actors’ Strike Will Affect Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows



Do you remember when a new TV season started in September? Not this year.

Can’t wait to see big-budget blockbusters in a theater near you next summer? Maybe not.

Have you always heard good things about Breaking Bad or The Wire but never had time to watch them? Or maybe something newer like The Last of Us, which was just nominated for over two dozen Emmy awards? Now is your chance.

And by the way, it might be a while before you know how many of these The Last of Us Emmys are finally bringing home. The award show, like many in the television and film industry, is also very uncertain at this time.

But what you can count on are more reality shows, and maybe game shows, and probably more opportunities to binge shows that have already been on your favorite streaming service.

That’s because about 160,000 actors belonging to SAG-AFTRA are set to go on strike, joining more than 11,000 Writers Guild of America members who have been on strike since May 2.

Some movies are already finished, of course, like Barbie and Oppenheimer, and ready for theatrical release. And, like automakers or other manufacturers who might try to build up additional inventory ahead of strike deadlines, some streaming services have prepared for those strikes by stockpiling new movies and shows to roll out.

We had to plan for the worst. And so we’ve got a pretty solid slate of releases to take us a long time, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in April, just before the start of the writers’ strike.

But that pipeline of new shows is already slowing to a trickle.

California movie license data indicates that production on most shows and movies has already been halted by the writers’ strike. Even though films usually have a script in hand when they start filming, revisions and edits mean that a scriptwriter is usually needed during the course of production.

Now that the cast are also on strike, most of the remaining production will shut down. The exception will be independent films that are not associated with one of the major studios.

One group of television shows that will continue to produce new episodes are traditional daytime soap operas. The writers of these shows are generally not unionized and the unionized actors work under a different contract than the one that expired Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

But most of the other players will stop working as soon as the union board votes to strike later Thursday. Rank and file members have already voted 98% in favor of authorizing a strike.

The actors will not advertise the movies that are coming out, including appearing on the red carpet at movie premieres or doing interviews on podcasts. Of course, the writers’ strike put an immediate halt to new episodes of late-night American shows, so the opportunity for that kind of publicity was already limited.

What is unclear is how long this will continue. Some in the industry are hoping that since the writers and cast came out at the same time, it will put pressure on studios and streaming services to improve their offerings and get everyone back to work as soon as possible. The last time the screenwriters and the Screen Actors Guild, the precursor to SAG-AFTRA, were on strike at the same time was in 1960, so long ago that Ronald Reagan was the president of the SAG at the head of this strike.

But everyone agrees that the industry is going through unprecedented change, as the public’s consumption patterns are changing rapidly and the economy is changing with it.

Disney CEO Bob Iger didn’t seem to suggest there would be a short-term fix, in comments Thursday morning.

They add to a set of challenges this company already faces that are frankly very disruptive, Iger, who is set to receive more than $25 million in compensation this year, said of SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild in an interview on CNBC. You need to be realistic about the business environment and what this company can offer.

But the unions say their members are hurting because of changes in the business, like the dwindling amount of broadcast residuals in the age of streaming, and they’ve been pushed to the point where they can’t accept what the studios and streaming services offer.

Studios and streamers have implemented massive unilateral changes to our industry’s business model, while at the same time insisting on keeping our contracts frozen in amber, said a statement from Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the dealmaker. union leader, released early Thursday morning. Studios and streamers have underestimated the resolve of our members, as they are about to fully find out.

So don’t expect to see the return of many of your favorite shows anytime soon.