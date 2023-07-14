SAG-AFTRA pulls out after failed talksExBulletin

ADRIAN FLORIDO, HOST:

Hollywood actors have gone on strike – the biggest strike to hit the film and TV industry in decades.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

FRAN DRESCHER: The template is in place, AMPTP. We stand. You must wake up and smell the coffee. We are workers and we stand up. And we demand respect.

FLORIDO: This is actor Fran Drescher calling the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group that represents major studios and streamers. Drescher is now president of SAG-AFTRA. The union pulled out today after negotiations with the studios broke down. The strike by SAG-AFTRA performers in addition to an ongoing strike by Hollywood writers means Hollywood is effectively shut down. I want to bring Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. He is National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator for SAG-AFTRA. He played a key role in these talks. And first I would like to mention that NPR employees are also members of SAG-AFTRA, but we are not on strike because broadcast journalists are covered by a different contract. That said, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, can you give us the main reason why the negotiations with the studios failed?

DUNCAN CRABTREE-IRELAND: Of course. And thank you for inviting me, Adrian. Yeah, the main reason is really that the companies have been unwilling to engage on the key issues that are at the center of these negotiations, whether it’s their refusal to accept increases in minimum wages to ensure that our members are doing the – you know, don’t make less money today than they made in 2020, whether it’s the insistence on ignoring our proposals about sharing money in the streaming world or whether it’s or their insistence on proposals in artificial intelligence that really do not offer the kind of protection that our members expect and need against the rampant use of this technology.

FLORIDO: I’m looking at the statement that just came out from the group representing the studios in these contract negotiations, and they’re saying that this strike is your fault, that you walked away from their offer of big pay raises – the most in 35 years, according to them – a 76% increase in the residuals that actors will earn from streaming services, improvements to health and pension plans. And they say they provide protections against artificial intelligence in the industry. How about that?

CRABTREE-IRELAND: Well, I’m saying it’s a whole bunch of spin that’s just not accurate. I mean, one of the so-called protections they gave us two days ago in the area of ​​artificial intelligence is that our background actor members would work for a day, get paid for a day, would have their bodies scanned, and then the company would have the right to use that scan not just for this project, but for any future project, for eternity, without any consent and without any compensation. So if that’s the kind of protections they offer when it comes to AI, then I think we’re going to have to think again. And in terms of these so-called, you know, incredible pay raises, they’re offering a 5% pay raise in the first year, which in no way takes into account inflation, because every one of we who work here for a way of life. So our members will be late. They will work in 2026 for less money in real dollars than in 2020. That is simply not true.

FLORIDO: As I said earlier, this strike is the biggest to hit Hollywood in decades. And if previous strikes are any guide, it could cost the industry billions of dollars. Many of your actors are not well paid actors. As you said, you work with actors.

CRABTREE-IRELAND: That’s right.

FLORIDO: So how does SAG-AFTRA plan to mitigate the impact of this strike on your members?

CRABTREE-IRELAND: Well, first of all, our members know precisely the risk we take by doing – by going on strike. And it’s a risk worth taking because what we’re fighting for is existential. This is the protection against the AI. It is a matter of fundamental fairness. It is economic equity. And so our members – you know, they’re ready. This is demonstrated by the 98% affirmative vote we received on our strike authorization at a higher turnout than ever in the history of this union. In terms of what the union is going to do to help our members, we have an emergency relief fund that is set up through our foundation, and our members will have recourse if something goes wrong. But the harm caused by this strike will be significant. But companies have the key. They could have signed the deal yesterday and they can come back to the table at any time.

FLORIDO: I spoke with Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator for SAG-AFTRA. Thank you for your time.

CRABTREE-IRELAND: Thank you, Adrian.

